



Five years ago, an entrepreneur Nikki Porcher walked into a crowded room at a networking event and felt like a stranger. I was the only black woman there, Porcher tells Bustle. Around the same time, the shed heard about a local black business owner continuing to sell $ 20 lip gloss. Porcher wanted to put her in touch with an even wider clientele. I knew I had to do something, she recalls. Knowing and seeing how hard and how hard black women work, they inspire me to do whatever I can to make sure they are seen, heard and supported. So, in 2016, it officially launched Buy from a black woman, an online directory that includes 600 black women-owned businesses across the country that encourages support for black female entrepreneurship. Her latest initiative is a partnership with H&M for the Inspire Tour, a series of pop-up shopping events in 15 U.S. cities showcasing local businesses owned by black women. Visibility is key, especially as access to working capital is a common challenge for this demographic. [Im not always] taken seriously as a business owner because I’m a black woman, says Porcher. Black women are everywhere and [they] support everyone, but I have to convince people or explain why it is important to support and buy from a black woman. Buy from a black woman H&M stores in Atlanta, Washington DC, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles will host events where customers can meet and shop from local suppliers. Businesses include fashion, skin care, stationery and home accessories businesses. This tour really is the first time I’ve met a lot of black women who are part of the community, says Porcher. Every time I see one we have to remember that this is the first time we have met because we feel like we have known each other forever. Round, which kicked off July 1 in Atlanta with a free outdoor market next to the H & Ms Atlantic Station store, featured 10 local vendors. It will end with an in-store event on July 25 in Los Angeles. Over the past year, we’ve seen so many businesses and organizations make statements wanting to do more when it comes to sharing tools and resources with black-owned businesses, she says. When H&M approached me about wanting to work together, I knew exactly how we could show that black women were there. Porcher would like to see a more authentic collaboration between the retailers and the communities he claims to want to nurture and support. Sharing a tweet, talking about something casually, or posting a black square on your social feed isn’t true support for black-owned businesses, she says. Knowing that you have tools and resources to start communities and then use those tools and resources to do real, long-term, sustainable work is how you show your support.

