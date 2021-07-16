Fashion
“Writers should be genderless. You shouldn’t know who’s driving ‘
When consoling recently bereaved people at their partners’ funerals began to turn into an opportunity to pick up for her single friends, Deborah Moggach knew she was on to something.
But attacking the new ones was not enough for the author. In Moggachs’ 20th book, The black dress, Pru, 69, watches for funerals for people she has never met, in the hopes of setting up someone to replace her husband, who has retired. The great thing about writing novels is that you can push anything to make it darker, bolder, more tragic, funnier, says the 73-year-old, whose novel by 2004 on retirees in India, These crazy things, became the blockbuster movie The best exotic hotel in Marigold.
In addition, at my age, she adds, we go to more funerals than weddings, of course.
Your guide to what to watch next – no spoilers, I promise
The power of the Moggachs is not only in making people laugh, but also in making them think of things they would rather ignore. I used to look at old people and think: These are old people. But were not old, were the same. We make the same mistakes and have the same jealousy, resentment, and pleasure. Were just a little more wrinkled and our joints cracked when we stand up.
Her characters have aged with her, she says. I used to write about young women struggling with children and now it seems like they’re my age and all the things they struggled with. Be warned: that doesn’t make her a female writer: writers should be genderless. It was like car headlights. You shouldn’t know who’s driving.
She began The black dress during the first lockdown, which she spent in the Welsh border town of Presteigne with her journalist ex-husband, Mark Williams, because a friend needed to borrow her London home. Coming back a year after the separation was strange but successful, she says. All the expectations, resentments and tensions of the marriage had been lifted. We were only two friends. And after a year alone, it was nice to live with someone: if you are in the bathroom, they can answer the door.
Our conversation takes almost as many twists and turns as the plot in The black dress, as we go out with Ladies in the desert of Rajasthan (Judi Dench and Maggie Smith were part of the cast of Best Exotic) dementia (both parents suffered from it in their 80s), assisted dying (her mother was jailed for helping an elderly woman with cancer kill herself).
She also talks about standing up to Harvey Weinstein, who produced the film adaptation of his 1999 novel. Tulip fever. Weinstein was a formidable tyrant. Hed lie, and I would say, you are not telling the truth and you are actually lying, she said. Like all bullies, I think he probably respected me enough to be like that.
As a pleasing person, she was surprised by her assertiveness. It could also mean being older. I really didn’t care what he thought of me. I was way too old for sex shenanigans, even though he and I watched the whole movie in his hotel room.
She lets it slip that she is working on a theatrical adaptation of Best Exotic, which was also turned into a hit reality TV format for the BBC that shipped people like Miriam Margolyes and Stanley Johnson around the world without her taking advantage.
My agent contacted them saying, how about a lunch or a bouquet of flowers, and they said: You have no legal rights, which I found to be poor quality.
Ladies Maggie and Judi were much more graceful, jumping up when Moggach arrived on the Indian film set to say that they wouldn’t have landed such a plum gig without Moggach’s beautiful book.
She’s now tweaking a new collection of short stories and has enjoyed spending periods of confinement two and three at a small cottage in Kingsdown on the Kent Coast, where one of her two grown children lives. It’s a bliss if you like to swim.
She would like her ashes to be sprinkled on Kingsdown Beach, actually, but not quite yet. This is the only element of his funeral something of a recurring theme given the plot of The black dress on which she has a firm view. I let them do and say whatever they wanted. What we want are eulogies on the person that are warts and all because that way they look alive and alive.
What i’m reading now
The weekend by Charlotte Wood
How refreshing to read a novel entirely devoted to seventy-year-old women, which is fresh, truthful and very funny.
What I read next
Hot stew by Fiona Mozley
I’m both fascinated and dismayed by the gentrification of Soho, and this novel promises to explore it through a cast of racketeering characters.
The black dress out July 22 on Tinder Press (16.99)
