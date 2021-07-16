Holly Willoughby’s hugely popular M&S dress is back





Holly Willoughby wears floral midaxi dress back in stock. (Marks and Spencer) The editors of Yahoo Lifestyle are committed to independently selecting great products at great prices for you. We may receive a share of purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change. Holly Willoughby certainly knows how to dress for summer, with her floral print midi dress. Back in March, the This morning The co-host exclaimed that she had found “the perfect summer dress,” which, as every woman knows, is no small feat. The dress in question was a very affordable 39.50 Marks and Spencer floral print midi dress, which flew off the shelves, but is now back in stock. Why we rate it the Puff Sleeve Floral Midi Dress is a simple yet chic design. It has short puffed sleeves, a round neck and a discreet zip fastening. Its midi length, flowing style and lightweight fabric create a flattering midaxi silhouette. This tea dress is available in a small stripe print as well as a pale blue floral pattern and red flower print and a multi small stripe design. Put on Holly’s dress before it sells out again (Marks & Spencer) It is available in regular and long length, across UK dress sizes 6 to 24, although the sizes sell out quickly, again. More it sells for 39.50, what we think will be affordable for a dress we’ll be living in all summer. From summer picnics and garden parties to more formal occasions, such as weddings and christenings, these are the versatile wardrobe essentials to accompany you throughout the season. What the critics say the Puff Sleeve Floral Midi Dress garnered over 280 buyer reviews and a 4.5 out of 5 star rating. Here’s what buyers had to say: “It’s a very nice quality and well made fabric. Best of all, it’s flattering and comfortable.”

“I love this dress. It’s really comfortable to wear. I love the fabric. The sleeves are good instead of always having bare arms. Really glad I bought this, I think I’m going to have a lot wear and tear through purchase. “

“I saw this dress in the store and loved it, but it was never there in my size. It sold out really quickly as I had a hard time finding it online too. J I was finally able to order online. It fits me well, is very pretty fabric and yes it is long, but I love it. I can’t wait to wear it. “

“I saw it online, I bought it, I wore it, I got a lot of compliments. Great style, perfect fit, very elegant.”

“Such a pretty dress, and a great style too. I just hope the other two colors are back in stock as well because I would definitely buy them too!” The story continues Watch: Holly Willoughby set to release a new book this year

