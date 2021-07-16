Sustainable fashion, manifestation and new ways to get in shape

They say if you are tired of London you are tired of life. As the weather warms in the all-British capital, so do trends in sustainable fashion, mindfulness and fitness. Here’s what to look out for in London in July.

Browns’ new flagship store

Brown Fashion



2021 is a monumental year for Browns, the British fashion institution that opened its South Molton Street storefront more than 50 years ago. The avant-garde luxury boutique known for championing new fashion talent has found its forever home on Brook Street in the heart of London’s Mayfair, and the new site is simply magical, it is a listed building Grade II which once housed Colefax and Fowler as well as the late Mrs. Nancy Lancaster who resided in the Yellow Room (pictured).

Originally from Browns

Originally from Browns



The house-style building has a central staircase and adjoining rooms to create rich, layered spaces lit by Dimorestudio-designed lighting fixtures and mid-century furniture. The courtyard restaurant, Originally from Browns, is also noted not only for its very first absolutely stunningly designed Browns restaurant in a rare outdoor space in central London, but also for its menu to die for with a zero waste food and drink concept.

Manifesto with Roxie Nafousi

Roxie Nafousi



If we had to name just one movement that has gained significant momentum over the past year of lockdown, it would be the emphasis on spiritual healing and guiding our mind, or more specifically, our subconscious. Manifesting is simply the ability to create the life you want. Said Roxie Nafousi, who quickly became the protesting queen. After hitting rock bottom 3 years ago, Nafousi turned to the art of protesting to change her life and is now the protest expert and personal development coach followed by over 70,000 on Instagram alone. Nafousi also contributes to Kourtney kardashianlifestyle platform poop and Miranda Kerrthe blog of.

Indulge your mind by joining the famous Nafousis online workshops that would often sell out in minutes and figure out how to manifest your best life. I guess I just want to tell people it’s really, really possible. Nafousi says: No matter what position you find yourself in, you can transform your world as you wish. Your mind is incredibly powerful, and you have more influence over your world than you currently think. The first step is to make a commitment to yourself to take responsibility for taking charge of your life. You owe it to yourself to live your best life. You deserve it! It’s never too late to start over!

Worn Co-Founders: Bella Buchanan (left) and Lily Fortescue (right)

Courtesy of Porté



Sustainability has never looked better with a strong desire to reshape the future of fashion, co-founders Bella buchanan and Lily fortescue partnered in 2019 to launch Door, a London-based platform that gives access to the best pre-loved items from the most coveted wardrobes. The fashionable duo behind the brand have curated a fading-worthy collection and are determined to change the perception of second-hand items through exceptional selection and experience. Expect to see Alessandra Rich dresses and rare Chanel mint condition tweed jackets, fun bandeau top from The attic in bright pink ostrich feathers, and Jacquemus tie-waist runway top that sells everywhere.

Despite having a great online presence, the co-founders tell me that the best pieces are still in their Knightsbridge store, as many styles simply fly off the shelves as soon as they walk in. Visit Door at 280 Brompton Rd, South Kensington, London SW3 2AB.

Delicate bracelets personalized by AURUM + GRAY

AURUM + GRAY



Move over, big chains. This month, everything revolves around the delicate and timeless customizable jewelry of the London brand. AUREM + GRAY. A true fashion veteran, founder Talya Paskin has a passion for the jewelry experience since she was little. Without seeing the pieces in real life, it’s hard to appreciate how delicate the chains and charms are. But let me reassure you, the new collection will make your heart dance with joy. Best choices: Chunky Initial Necklace (160), Initial Slider Ankle Bracelet (140), and the Signature diamond enamel ring (1,200).

FLEX Chelsea Yoga Class

FLEX Chelsea



Want to relax and add some zen to your week? Look no further than FLEX Chelseayoga offerings. With light and airy studios, FLEX is the antithesis of the dark and hectic gyms that were once all the rage. The CBD Yin class, which features optional use of CBD to aid muscle recovery and reduce anxiety, is a Friday night to try if you want a healthy alternative to bars. Yin is a restorative, slow style of yoga where you hold postures for up to 5 minutes, allowing for deeper alignment of the pose and the breath.

If rigorous workouts are more your type, FLEX in the Park returns with the warm summer weather, offering yoga classes in Battersea Park. Expect to work hard during this practice with longer holds and the introduction of more advanced postures. FLEX Chelsea is also the only physical store where you can try on sportswear from Sport Edit so that you can look good while feeling good.

Stone & Mason The Hamptons Tote

Stone & Mason



Founded by elegant mother-daughter duo Susan and Holly, Stone & Mason is a brand of contemporary luxury accessories with a twist. Each of the bags comes with a ready-made kit full of on-the-go essentials (think lip balm, nail file, hand cream, spare earrings, rubber bands. hair, etc.) chains and straps offered by the brand. Stone & Masons’ new summer collection was reminiscent of the bohemian Ibiza of the 70s, with the best-selling beach bags hand-woven in Bali with removable pouches and kits consisting of everything you need for a hot summer day.

Brands also known for their range of tastefully designed semi-precious jewelry including this Fuck It Stud (45), Baby pink pill charm (35), and Queen Necklace (135).

Spitalfields is a must visit if you like the bustling vibe of East London. YANKEEs Matcha Bar is the newest addition to the hip hotspot and serves more than you might expect. It changes daily from a cafe to a cocktail bar, complemented by elegant dishes.

JENKI Matcha Bar opens on July 16 with an address in Brushfield Street, Spitalfields.