Is there a market for men’s tailoring?





Couture Week, as an event, is usually a time that HYPEBEAST lets by unannounced, focusing as it usually does on formal wear and evening dresses for women. Historically, it was of little importance to the menswear market: tailoring, which refers to unique, hand-crafted garments made to the highest luxury specifications, was generally considered too rarefied for. the male consumer. But this time something different was brewing. It arrived first at the Balenciaga salon, where around half of the looks Demna Gvasalia showcased were either male or gender neutral. Shortly after, at Fendi Couture, Kim Jones pierced her procession of women’s dresses with a range of heavily crafted men’s clothing, from embroidered knits to ornate suits. John Galliano also introduced romantic looks for men in his Popular horror tale at Maison Margiela Artisanal. 1 of 5 2 of 5 3 out of 5 4 out of 5 5 out of 5 And yesterday at Valentinos sewing presentation in Venice, looks for men almost threaten to overshadow women: richly colored partings in almost every shade imaginable and finished with an extraordinary level of finesse. It is a new development. While some historic houses have already tried men’s tailoring (Margiela has shown men since the arrival of Gallianos and Valentino has shown a few looks in his previous collections), never has so many men’s clothing been presented at the times, by so many creators. Could this point to a new direction for menswear? Certainly, this would provide a stark contrast to the merchandise-rich collections of much of today’s menswear, which tend to focus almost entirely on hoodies, t-shirts, and streetwear-lite clothing. printed. The higher and refined precision of these garments looked like something entirely fresh. And it offers designers who can compete in tailoring a chance to flex their heritage and technical skills – after all, every brand can make a hoodie, but not every brand can. perfectly cut a cashmere coat. In addition, the menswear market is larger than ever and relies on a growing consumer base of young, high-income menswear consumers with growing awareness of fashion. Presumably a luxury house could find a captive audience for the stratospherically high prices that tailoring commands (brands are reluctant to share prices for tailor-made pieces, which are always priced on demand, but reasonable estimates hold that the starting price for a single piece would be around $ 40,000 USD). 1 of 6 2 of 6 3 of 6 4 of 6 5 out of 6 6 of 6 On the other hand, it is not a guaranteed victory. Bespoke tailoring, which is often touted as the closest approximation to men’s tailoring (focusing as it does on bespoke and made-to-measure clothing), has hardly seen a resurgence in popularity: as recently as ‘last September, the Savile Row tailors warned that their businesses were on the verge of closure. But couture allows and even encourages a higher level of exuberance and sparkle than haute couture, more in tune with the current state of mind of men’s fashion: Balenciagas Big Bird coat canary yellow is much more likely to appeal to the Instagram generation than a sultry tweed suit. The real commercial importance of tailoring remains a murky world, and the few houses officially designated as couturiers tend to keep their financial details private, both Balenciaga and Valentino have declined to share details of the size of their tailoring clientele. for men with HYPEBEAST. It remains to be seen whether this new development will continue and flourish. But if that means luxury houses are starting to invest in real innovation and risk taking within the male sphere, then it’s a welcome development.

