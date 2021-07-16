Did you love Meghan Markle’s striped shirt dress? M&S sells the perfect lookalike



















When summer comes, the Duchess of Sussex is never without her iconic shirt dresses, and while touring Tonga in 2018, Meghan stepped out in the dreamiest striped midi. Pulling on a tie-waist dress from Martin Grant, the royal looked seriously chic – and Mark & ​​Spencer sells a magnificent lookalike. RELATED: Meghan Markle Loves Her Baublebar Rings and – wait – there’s a HUGE sale right now Duchess Meghan wowed white and green shirt dress on visit to Tonga Reduced to £ 76 in the sale, this contemporary shirt dress features a similar striped pattern in white and navy blue. Dropping to the knee, the sleek collar and long cuffed sleeves add an elegant finish, while the tie-waist belt creates a flattering silhouette. READ: This LBD is totally reminiscent of Meghan Markle’s chic Emilia Wickstead dress Phase Eight striped shirt dress, £ 76, Mark & ​​Spencer BUY NOW On the way to the office? Coordinate your new favorite dress with cherry red stilettos and trendy earrings. Are you feeling relaxed? Add cool sneakers, cat eye sunglasses, and a shoulder bag into the mix. Meghan completed her look with a Prada clutch and matching green stilettos For her appearance in 2018, Meghan accessorized her outfit with a beige Prada clutch and matching green pumps. Sweeping her brown hair into a sleek ponytail, she rocked a radiant and fresh makeup, combining a brown smoky eye with a hint of bronzer and a matching pale pink lip – so glam. In creating the perfect ensemble for the office, the Duchess chose to wear her designer shirt dress for a meeting with Prime Minister S. Akilisi. She was joined by Prince Harry as part of their official 16-day autumn tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. MORE: Remember Meghan Markle’s Gorgeous Topshop Blouse? We found a version for £ 22.99 Loading the player … VIDEO: Royal Fashion Tips When it comes to dressing like a Duchess, Marks & Spencer has a number of amazing dupes ready to buy, and one of our favorites is the brand’s faux leather biker jacket that resembles Meghan’s Club Monaco design. Priced at £ 45, this vegan pick features similar classic zip pockets and buckle belt details. Spotted wearing her go-to jacket in 2016, Meghan wore it at a Sephora event in Toronto, Canada, layering it over a black full skirt with a matching V-neck tank top and nude suede heels. The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

