Joshua Vides denounces Peacebird by alleging fake collaboration – WWD





SHANGHAI–Los Angeles-based artist Joshua Vides, known for his distinctive black and white marker sketches, took to social media to criticize Chinese brand Peacebird Men for what he called a fraudulent collaboration. On Friday, Vides complained to his 179,000 Instagram followers that Chinese fashion brand, Peacebird Men, had signed a series of products he was not involved in creating, sharing photos and a video of a campaign and products bearing the Peacebird logo. , his name and the cartoon Rick and Morty. The video shows a cartoon character signing the name “Joshua Vides”. “I worked so… hard to get to where I am today. Years of creating, failing, and doing my best to stay sane. Again [Peacebird] continue to produce illegally and… try to recreate my products with my name on them without consent, ”Vides wrote. “I didn’t design / produce any of this. Yet my signature is on all of this. @Peacebird @Peacebirdmen thinks that [they] can do whatever they want without repercussions. Peacebird Men addressed the issue on their official Weibo account, disputing Vides’ account. The brand said the two sides had an agreement and paid the artist. “We and Mr. Joshua had a clear employment contract. After Mr. Joshua finished the content for us, he suddenly asked for an amount that far exceeded the original agreement. Further, [he] again and again asked for additional expenses. The brand confirmed that the conversation between their Instagram account and Vides is real but said it was taken out of context. Peacebird Men is one of the main fashion lines produced by Ningbo Peacebird Fashion Co, a leading Chinese clothing manufacturer listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The company started with Peacebird Women in 1997 and has since grown to eight different labels. Peacebird Men alone has more than 1,500 stores nationwide, according to the company’s official website. While big brands copying ideas from small designs are rampant – social media has spawned a wave of accounts solely dedicated to exposing bad behavior – in many of these cases, fashion intellectual property violations can be difficult to prove in court. However, in this case, the signature of Vides is clearly shown on the line. Vides also shared what appears to be a screenshot of a conversation with the official Peacebird Men’s Instagram account. Videos: “I have about 50 photos of people, videos, emails and physical objects with my name on them that you forged.” The account replies, “You are talking about money. Okay, how much do you need ” The artist is known for his monochrome graphic style and has worked with major brands like Nike, Fendi, Converse, Ballantine whiskey and recently exhibited at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago.

