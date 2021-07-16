Emerald Fennell’s Fashion Brand Sister Coco Fennell





Yes, Coco Fennell rhymes with Coco Chanel. And yes, she is in the joke. “My mom really liked the name and then realized the link and thought it was funny. My middle name is Poppy which means I’m Coco Pops too. Basically my full name is a joke,” laughs Fennell. Her parents might be up to something. Coco, who is a fashion designer, is the younger sister of Emerald Fennell, the best-known Oscar-winning writer, actress and producer for her film, Promising young woman, and to represent Camilla Parker-Bowles in Netflix The crown. “Maybe it’s nominative determinism,” she jokes. “When you have a silly name you become a silly person. It’s still pretty cool, I like it.” Coco Fennell’s vintage-Americana styles have been spotted on celebrities from Rihanna to Kylie Minogue. Courtesy of Coco Fennell Fennell started designing and making dresses 10 years ago while studying graphic design, and her business grew organically until it became a full-fledged business. Soon stylist Avigail Collins (who dressed Kim Kardashian West, Rita Ora, and Suki Waterhouse) started shooting her pieces and they became a staple for British actresses and influencers. The big fashion actors like Rihanna, Kylie Minogue and Paloma Faith are all fans. Fennell also contributed to Nina’s (Carey Mulligan) wardrobe in Promising young woman with a baseball shirt (available on his website, here) and a romantic pink-print dress that Fennell promises to be available in stores soon. “Costume designer Nancy Steiner pulled out a bunch of stuff so I didn’t know what would be used until I saw it,” she says. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Fennell dresses are inspired by vintage Americana: think 70s Dolly Parton meets Nap Dress. “I love the cinched waist and the large balloon sleeves,” says Fennell. “I wanted my dresses to be really flattering, easy to wear and not too expensive. Prints can be really anything, I know what I like when I see them.” She patrols eBay, Etsy, and vintage markets looking for fabrics to boost her creativity, then pulls out little pods four times a year (“so you don’t run into someone wearing the same thing!” As she does. written on his website). Coco Fennell pulls out Carey Mulligan’s dress A promising young woman as well as popular pieces from previous collections later this fall. Be ready to add to cart. Phill taylor This fall, Fennell is reissuing her most popular designs from the archives to celebrate her brand’s 10th anniversary. “It’s nice to look back and celebrate. I’ve always been interested in keeping things small. I’m passionate about every drop and I know who my customers are, everything is very friendly.” As to whether or not there will be more plans involving his sister Emerald, don’t write it down. “My whole family get along so well, it’s very Brady Bunch. It sounds gross but we all find ourselves really, really funny, it’s adorable.” That really leaves only one question: can we all join the Fennell family, please? This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

