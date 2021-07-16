This Target Bodycon Polo Dress is Everything Your Summer Wardrobe Needs





May I draw your attention to the style here to replace the comfortable chic: yacht casual. This is the most recent trend (which I completely made up) and describes the outfits that seem most appropriate to wear aboard a giant ship. Even if your summer isn’t shaping up to be Olivia Wilde’s beloved cruises or Bella Hadid’s Cannes boat tours, Target shoppers have found the perfect dress to help you pretend you’re living the same life.

For a summer without pants, Target’s bodycon mesh polo dresses are the only things you will want to throw away. It’s made from cotton (and a tiny bit of spandex) so it’s breathable but fits like a glove. Polish it up with white sneakers and a micro bag and you’re pretty much ready for the whole season.

the windy dresses personally reminds me of the ones I wore nonstop throughout my childhood in the early 2000s and asks why I ever strayed from the ease and ease of a good stretch polo dress. It looks like the iconic tennis dresses you can find in any good movie.

“This dress looks straight out Bad girls! ”noted one reviewer, adding that they are“ a sucker for a well-fitting dress for these summer months, and this dress is so perfect for that ”.

Even if comfort is a priority for you, you will be happy to hear sleeveless silhouette does not falter in terms of style either. “It really is the most flattering piece of clothing I own,” wrote another client. “I am so beautiful and I feel so confident. If you are hesitant to buy this dress, this is your sign. BUY IT!” This dress also won another fan’s superlative “the cut that didn’t leave”.

The four colors of the dress are prepared for the summer festivities (think: periwinkle blue, stripes and coral). Reviewers have also noted that it looks great on a range of body types, whether you have curves (or lack thereof), a pregnant belly, or are really short or very tall. “The material pulls you off and it’s such a cute and unique dress,” one buyer explained.

Even though yacht parties and summers in the south of France are something you do in your dreams, you are just a dress away from filling that vibe.

