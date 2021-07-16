Luxury or nothing: the “democratization” of luxury fashion

If you want to abolish greed, you must abolish its mother, luxury. Cicero

Luxury, in the lexicon of the 21st century, has become an empty word, a shorthand that means to elevate something with the promise of superiority and exclusivity. Luxury apartments (a mostly cookie-cutter modernist high-rise hellish landscape). Luxury clothing (your designer logo, nothing matters). Luxury has become one of the biggest weapons in an arsenal of brands when positioning their products, all in their relentless quest to sell a piece of that dream to the middle class.

The modern fashion industry has become a player in this game of deception, while retaining its latest true form of luxury haute couture (French, of course, for haute couture). Historically, luxury fashion was aimed at the rarefied community who could afford the pleasure of handcrafted clothing from the finest materials, meticulously crafted for wearers, made to the exact measurements for them and only them. The movement represented the highest example of craftsmanship and creativity, the source of all seasonal fashion trends reflected in the silhouettes, colors, tailoring and textile choice of the times. The suspects included the royal courts of Europe, American railroad tycoons and oil barons, and foreign dignitaries who could travel to Paris.

From its founding in 1858 by the Englishman Charles Frederick Worth (known as the father of haute couture), until the mid-twentieth century when great couturiers such as Gabrielle Chanel, Christian Dior and Cristbal Balenciaga rose to prominence , haute couture was an intimate affair. Customers were invited to the hushed lounges of the couturiers’ studio, where they would be presented with the spring collections in January and the fall collections in July, as models strolled the hallways with numbered cards, indicating potential looks that clients could rate and have. on demand.

Debut of the Dior Bar jacket (The New Look) in the cozy salons of Mr. Diors 30 Avenue Montaigne Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 1947.

This sacred ritual is in striking juxtaposition with the way haute couture and luxury fashion are viewed today, all thanks to savvy luxury conglomerates. Over the past 40 years, conglomerates have taken over luxury brands by handfuls, buying out the descendants of their founders. The biggest players: Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton Mot Hennessy (LVMH), and François-Henri Pinault, Chairman and CEO of Kering.

These luxury titans recognized the unprecedented purchasing power of the middle market, which now showed a willingness to buy into luxury fashion frivolities. First came ready-to-wear (RTW), watered-down versions of the couture of the seasons in less laborious execution and less elaborate quality. Then came the rationalization of more accessible products such as perfumes, handbags, shoes and accessories in the name of the democratization of luxury.

The greatest example of a mass-producing luxury pioneer is Louis Vuitton, who started out as a maker of artisanal luggage in 1854 stocking the fabulous garments of the haute couture clientele. As each Vuitton generation passed, each added bags covered with the ubiquitous LV monogram and interlocking Japanese flower. After Arnault (nicknamed the Cashmere Wolf) bought Vuitton in 1989 (marrying LV with MH), he appointed designer Marc Jacobs as RTW’s creative director, leading to collaborations of obscenely successful artists. with Yayoi Kusama and Takashi Murakami. Today, Vuitton is the jewel of the Arnaults collection of seventy luxury brands and the most valuable luxury brand in the world, worth US $ 47.2 billion. During his tenure at Vuitton, Jacobs reportedly said [if the clothes sell], if Mr. Arnault is happy, I am happy.

Polaroids of nurses by Marc Jacobs Vuitton dressed in monogrammed surgical masks and transparent Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2008 RTW uniforms, in collaboration with artist Richard Prince.

The democratization of luxury, according to Anna Wintour, means more people are going to get better fashion. And the more people who can have fashion, the better. Maybe Wintours’ words ring true, if she means an inclusive industry where anyone can partner with sartorially tribal branding creative expression but at what cost?

When a luxury conglomerate owns a fashion brand, like everything else it invests in, it expects immediate results. They appoint current and hip fashion bad-boys as creative directors, and if their investment in the creative director does not yield the expected return on investment, they risk the guillotine. The lifespan of creative directors, and creativity in essence, is short-lived under the guise of a corporate agenda. Worse yet, creative directors are not kept long enough for their personal and brand aesthetic to work in unison forever, a revolving door and an unsustainable flow of creativity, exposing both the creative director and the brand. to vicious reviews. Of course, there will always be a purely commercial fashion and luxury remains prohibitive for a large part of the population. But it is only when the creativity of directors clashes with the dictates of commerce that fashion as an art form becomes considered less pure. letting practices such as haute couture and crafts fade and become ignored. In an industry where bottom line dominates, the way fashion has supposedly democratized has devalued craftsmanship. Typing on a logo seems like the perfect solution for making a quick buck, challenging the integrity of the brand.

In addition, Arnault introduced a new luxury model: enhancing timelessness, brightening up the design and advertising like crazy. From a marketing point of view, luxury has become the sale of an art of living, of an artisan heritage. The conglomerates reinforce the fact that their products are made by artisans in Italy or France, as if making leather goods, beautiful fabrics and blinding embroidery are in their genes, carrying on the legacy of the fashion houses they have. redeemed a long time ago. But while the Made in France or Made in Italy label is the hallmark, the reality is that brands are mass producing these Eurocentric claims off the manufacturing capitals of developing countries, only to tear off their Made in China / Romania / Mauritius label and sew on Made in France. Of course, most would never admit it.

The middle market swallowed the dream of luxury concocted, especially in China, India and Russia where luxury was abundant under the Tang Dynasty, the Maharajas and the Czars. Now, illusions of grandeur in a conspicuous consumer culture are widening the wealth gap; Covering oneself with European luxury, synonymous with prestige, reinvigorates the class hierarchies established by colonial histories.

Ghostly twins in a satchel skirt, scenes heavily embroidered with mythological motifs à la Neil Gaiman in a cream, metallic and gray palette reminiscent of the Greek statuary Guo Pei Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2019: Alternative universe

In a fashion landscape where the supposed democratization of luxury has depreciated it, and turned its perception into an empty word at the expense of creative integrity, what form does luxury take today?

The best practitioners of luxury in fashion today are with independent designers, where luxury is not just a matter of the finest materials, but an experience and connection with their wearer that is reminiscent of haute couture. ‘yesteryear. Here, freelance designers can operate creatively without an underlying business program, care about the craftsmanship rather than the bottom line, and shed the embrace and dominated out of view manufacturing philosophy. by fashion companies. Here, wearers know where their clothes come from and the importance of not compromising any aspect of their brand’s integrity, which is what brings fashion to life as a medium of art today.

Luxury has been overused by marketing departments to give the middle class an impression of social advancement, capable of affording high-end products. During this time, in reality, the gap between rich and poor has widened considerably and the fortunes of conglomerates have increased. Luxury is haute couture and craftsmanship. Everything else is just very expensive.