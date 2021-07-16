Fashion
Fancyinn $ 33 Keyhole Midi Dress from Amazon
Now that summer has arrived and lockdown restrictions are starting to ease, invitations to dinner parties, date nights and bridal showers are pouring in. After months of living in sweatpants and leggings, it can be hard to find the right look to wear that is the perfect blend of casual and summer chic.
Amazon may be known for its housewares, beauty products, and groceries, but it’s also a treasure trove for clothes and apparel. A summer dress that elicits tons of love Amazon buyers is the Button-front midi dress with spaghetti straps from Fancyinn.
What is that?
Fancyinn’s pull-on dress features a keyhole detail and a separate piece of fabric to give you an adjustable tie-front look with a ruched and stretchy back panel. The casual summer dress is available in 23 different colors and patterns and available in sizes XS-XL.
What people say
Like all Amazon products, it is best to read customer reviews before deciding to buy online. Fancyinn’s fun and flirty summer dress has received over 4,000 customer reviews and has tons of images from real customers so you can see what the dresses look like on different body types.
Buyers have called Fancyinn’s dress the “perfect” and “versatile” summer dress that can be dressed up or down for any occasion.
‘Beautiful dress’
“A beautiful dress, a nice fit and very flattering, especially if you are a little taller than me! “Wrote a customer.” I am a size 18 and bought an XL. “
‘Pretty midi summer dress – even for small frames’
“I’m petite (less than 5’3”) so it was a pleasant surprise for me when I tried on this dress and it fits me perfectly, ”said another Amazon buyer.“ It falls just below it. from the knee but never looks too overwhelming for smaller executives. “
While Fancyinn’s dress won over 2,500 five-star reviews, some buyers have said the dress has the “potential” to be better. A customer said that although the dress says it is 100% cotton, the fabric is “super stretchy” but “will do.” Other buyers have said the material is more like linen fabric and can “wrinkle easily” when you wear it.
Older customer reviews from 2019 note that the shoulder straps were not adjustable, but reviews from 2021 indicate that the shoulder straps are now fully adjustable for a more comfortable fit.
Verdict
If you are looking for a versatile summer dress that won’t break the bank, this Fancyinn dress could be for you. It’s a feminine fit with an adjustable tie front and a keyhole detail that can be worn on summer barbecues, dates or even brunch with the girls.
While the dress has tons of reviews, Fancyinn’s dress might not be for you if you’re looking for something that doesn’t crease or can be worn on more formal occasions.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA!
