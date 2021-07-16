June sales up 0.6% but rebound stronger for fashion items





Retail sales for June were up 0.6% from a month ago (seasonally adjusted), according to data from the United States Census Bureau. Excluding autos and gasoline, the improvement from May was up 1.2%. The segments that performed well in June were led by department stores up 5.9%, followed by clothing, accessories and footwear up 2.6%. As more consumers leave their homes due to reduced closures and the opening of retail and restaurant environments in the US market, the shift to fashion items has increased. Clothing shows signs of recovery, with the trend for shopping visits improving in 2019.

Fashion items are in demand Consumer spending has shifted to fashion products, including clothing, accessories and footwear. In a recent Sezzle survey, over 75% of shoppers buy more fashion, clothing and footwear than any other product category. Katz said: Now that the economy is reopening and people are stepping out again, the desire for fashion and clothing is back, perhaps even more so than before the pandemic. Home improvement categories have exploded as everyone stayed at home, and now that people can’t wait to go back to dining, concerts, sporting events, etc., fashion takes priority in shopping decisions. buyers. Katz said: People want to come back, they want to look good, have fun, and feel normal again. A recent Sezzle survey showed that the desire for fashion products increases as people start to go out. … [+] again, 75% of shoppers buy fashion items, clothes and shoes.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Mastercard SpendingPulse shows increase in fashion items According to Mastercard ExpensesPulse, a report on in-store and online retail sales for all forms of payment, US retail sales excluding automobiles and gasoline increased 11.0% year-on-year ( YOY) in June and 10.4% compared to June 2019 (YO2Y). Growth in e-commerce continued, reaching 8.3% year-on-year, reflecting the ongoing digital shift. Mastercard data supports the premise that purchasing behaviors shift more towards fashion products as consumers regain their lives to some level of normalcy. Highlights from the report showed that department store sales grew 67.4% year-on-year and 11.8% year-on-year; clothing sales grew 62.9.1% year-on-year and 12.7% year-on-year. Department stores are making a comeback The Placer.ai data, which measures store visits, also showed positive metrics for fashion items, especially clothing and department stores. Ethan Chernofsky, Vice President of Marketing at Placer.ai, said: “The recovery period has been very promising for the entire retail category, but particularly critical for the wider apparel industry. and department stores in particular. Shopping centers dominated by department stores and specialty clothing stores showed signs of a strong recovery compared to last year. the mall clue for the second quarter (Q2) showed an impressive jump in the past three months compared to Q1, where two-year visits were down 24.5% on average. Chernofsky, said: This steady progress, even without a significant shopping vacation, shows the true strength of the rebound in this critical retail format. Data from Placer.ai showed that customer visits to Kohls increased 9.0% and 4.4% for the weeks starting June 14 and June 21 compared to the equivalent weeks in 2019. Macys visits were still down, but only 1.7% for the week starting June 14 when compared to the equivalent of 2019. Chernofsky said: “The results are a further sign that pent-up demand could lead to an exceptional recovery for department stores and clothing retailers. He further discussed the schedule which is hugely important as the upcoming back-to-school season offers many retailers the necessary combination of a high-profile shopping season and a more completely reopened retail economy. Chernofsky added: The momentum driving retail forward is accelerating and continued resilience in consumer demand could lead to a much better-than-expected year for retail. Shopping malls dominated by department stores and specialty clothing stores have shown signs of recovery … [+] since last year.

The back-to-school races are very promising this year More than half of Sezzle users plan to spend money on clothes, accessories and shoes for themselves or their children for the start of the school year. Katz said: As the students return to class, I think we’ll see a rapid increase in clothing purchases, with numbers much higher than the year before. Katz noted that last year, for many children, school was completely virtual, leaving very low priority for back-to-school clothing purchases.

