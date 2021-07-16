Designer Jeremy Scott says fashion can be a ‘megaphone’ for celebrities to speak out





Jeremy Scott and Cardi B at the 2018 Met Gala. George Pimentel / Contributor / Getty Images Fashion designer Jeremy Scott has worked with celebrities like Madonna, Cardi B and Gwen Stefani.

He said that fashion can be a loudspeaker for stars and can help tell their stories.

Scott will be a judge for the second season of Amazon’s “Making the Cut” with Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn.

Visit the Insider homepage for more stories. On Friday, fashion designer Jeremy Scott will make his debut as a judge in the second season of “Making the Cut”, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s latest fashion show. Alongside Klum, Gunn and model Winnie Harlow, Moschino will try to find the next global fashion brand among a group of 10 designers based in Los Angeles. The show marks his foray into the reality TV world, but Scott, Moschino’s creative director, is best known for his work designing red carpet looks for celebrities. He’s a staple for some of Hollywood’s most famous names, including Madonna, Cardi B, Gwen Stefani, Nicki Minaj, and Kacey Musgraves. Speaking to Insider, Scott said fashion can be a “megaphone” for celebrities. Scott has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images “I am very lucky to have dressed some of the most famous faces in the world,” Scott said. “I like that my work can be like a megaphone to help them.” “These clothes can help tell their story and advance their vision,” he continued. “It’s such a cool thing.” “One of the most important things a designer can do is find their own essence,” he said, adding that it’s important to maintain that integrity even when working with stars who have their own style. “As a designer you have to be able to pull your creativity out of many different vessels, and you still have to be able to make it resonate and have the essence of what it is about your design,” he said. declared. “For me, that’s what I’ve been doing for my entire career.” New episodes of “Making the Cut” will be available to stream every Friday on Amazon. You can catch up with season 1 here. Read the original article on Initiated

