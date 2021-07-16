Jenny Hall Boho Style File Harrington’s Greenville SC fashion shops

Jenny Hall is from Greenville and founder of Boho Style File, a fashion and lifestyle blog that she started in 2014 to share her passion for fashion and style. Through her blog, she has worked with many famous brands in the apparel industry and built a following drawn to her signature look featuring vibrant colors and patterns, as well as inspiring and engaging content covering all aspects of his life. Entrepreneurship is family-run. His grandfather, the late Vincent James Perone, opened many successful restaurant businesses in the Greenville area including the beloved Vince Perones Restaurant. Jenny and his sisters opened the famous Vann & Liv children’s store. Jenny received her Bachelor of Science in Retail and Merchandising from the University of South Carolina, and her background also includes roles in clothing buying, marketing, and social media.

Most recently, Hall opened her own clothing store, Harrington, and we spent some time talking with her about her lifelong love for all things fashion.

Speak Greenville: You are a native of Greenville! What are the biggest changes you’ve seen here?

Jenny Hall: The whole city has grown tremendously since I was younger, the number of people and the way downtown Greenville has evolved.

TG: Have you always liked fashion?

JH: ALWAYS! I loved playing in my mom’s closet when I was younger and the pieces I loved were the vintage style crochet dresses and top. I have always been a huge fan of printed dresses.

TG: What’s your favorite look now?

JH: A colorful long dress and trendy earrings.

TG: Why did you create a blog?

JH: My best friends encouraged me to do this so they could check it out every morning for inspiration on what to wear that day.

TG: What’s the hardest part about having a blog?

JH: Track blog and collaboration management, respond to brand emails while running a business and taking care of a family at the same time.

TG: How has it evolved since you did it?

JH: Since I started, I feel like the biggest change has been that more and more brands are turning to bloggers to work with them to promote their brands.

TG: What would you like every woman to know about fashion?

JH: If you feel good in it, wear it with confidence!

TG: What’s the biggest concern you hear when women buy?

JH: Lack of confidence before trying a song. I’ve had more women say, Oh no I can’t wear this and then when I convince them to try it they absolutely love it!

TG: Should everyone have a signature look?

JH: I think everyone should be happy and confident in their style and not care what other people think.

TG: What’s the worst wardrobe mistake a woman can make?

JH: Wear something they don’t feel fabulous in.

TG: How has growing up in family businesses shaped your career?