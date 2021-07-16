Workers swap dress shoes for sneakers as companies relax office dress codes

As many American workers return to the office after more than a year of working from home, they find that what is considered appropriate work clothing has changed.

As The Washington Post reports, some even more traditional businesses, such as banks and law firms, are relaxing dress codes while others are embracing hybrid working arrangements, blurring the lines between work and casual wear. Many white-collar workers are done with belts, ties and dress shoes, choosing instead to pair polo shirts with blazers and joggers with buttons.

The trend has left retailers updating their shelves with more comfortable and versatile clothing. In one example, Ministry of Supply, a brand specializing in workwear, recently returned thousands of suddenly obsolete items to the factory for a post-pandemic makeover. Her slimming pant legs, so they go well with sneakers, and dress shirts hemmed to make them more flattering without tucking them in. Brooks Brothers, a mainstay of button-up business wear, is investing in more casual pieces, with bold colors and bold patterns.

The change builds on 30 years of easing corporate dress codes. Led by Silicon Valley, workplaces across the country have gradually shifted from suits and ties, shoulder pads and tights to more casual styles. Read the full story.