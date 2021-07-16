Corsets take off under Bridgerton influence as lockdown lifts | Fashion





Tear off that bodice and do it again: corsets are coming back but not as we remember them. Under the influence of Bridgerton, the corset was reinvented. In twists and turns of postmodernity, Pyer Moss showcased an ice cream corset in her recent couture show, and Lizzo decorated hers with her face layered on top of the Mona Lisa. Rihanna, Beyonc and Bella Hadid all wore theirs casually, like a top. And Billie Eilish centered all of her ’50s pinup reinvention around a corset on the cover of British Vogue. Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton. Photography: Liam Daniel / Netflix For Angela McRobbie, professor of communication at Goldsmiths, corsets are the appropriate garment to represent outings after the pandemic. Fashion always means hope, so the corset’s sudden importance as outerwear suggests a broader social desire to transcend the indoor times of Covid loungewear, she says. The whole point of such a tight piece of clothing is that it is worn in chic and urban cocktail bars. [and] sweaty clubs. It is a signifier for the nocturnal economy. But is there a disconnect for those who see the corset as a historical symbol of female subjugation now used to indicate feminism? Rihanna with A $ AP Rocky in the Bronx, New York. Photograph: Raymond Hall / GC Images To paraphrase fashion historian Valerie Steele, the practice of wearing a corset meant different things to corset wearers at the time, says Lorraine Smith, a researcher at the Foundations Museum, which traces the history of lingerie. And so, portraying the corset as inherently bad, or as a symbol of patriarchal control, is like looking at only part of the picture. Smith says views on corsets are now more empowering and validating. Many people see corsets as a way to look good and feel good: projecting the confidence of someone with good posture who wears what they want, rather than what someone else has in them. said to wear. Kate Donald, co-founder of Crease Studios which has been making corsets since 2016, says she and her business partner, Rosemary Lambert, were inspired by Vivienne Westwood, who reinvented clothing in the ’80s and’ 90s. , [Westwood] reminded us that corsets weren’t just for women, says Smith. Zdenek Lusks men’s corset. Photography: Ollie Thompson Indeed, the latest 2021 twist on the garment is that it is also designed for men. I knew I wanted to explore what it was like to be a man, says Zdenek Lusk, a fashion student at Nottingham Trent University who created the male corset. Right now, the focus is on men’s mental health, he says, adding that men find it difficult to be emotionally open and honest. The corset was a symbol of this while representing the idea of ​​a cage in which the man locks himself. Lusk can see his corsets worn to dinner parties or in streetwear outfits with jackets and jeans.

