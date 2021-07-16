Citizen Glory Apparel combines faith and fashion

When Citizen Glory founder Amber Higgins moved to Fort Worth, everything changed. For six years, she lived in Los Angeles, immersing herself in Hollywood culture through her career as an actress and producer. When Higgins and her husband Brian found out she was pregnant, however, they returned home to Texas to be closer to their family. . Then, through the stories these days, COVID-19 struck.

As the pandemic began to change the lives around her, Higgins felt called during a moment of prayer and worship to pick up her iPad and draw. She admits she was surprised to feel drawn to visual art, as it was out of her comfort zone, but appreciated how her creativity bolstered her focus on God.

After sharing her pieces with her family and friends, Higgins began hearing people say that she should put her designs on clothes. After partnering with manufacturers, she launched the Citizen Glory clothing brand at the end of May 2020. Her mission for the brand dates back to the inspiration she feels during her time of prayer.

The real heart behind Citizen Glory is that I want believers, unbelievers, all people to understand God’s love for them, no matter where you are from, “Higgins says.” It’s to be able to have an experience. It’s more than clothes. It’s more than fashion. My heart is for people to have an experience with a God who loves them.

On the brand’s website, small inscriptions accompany the designs to indicate Higgins’ inspiration for the piece. For example, Higgins describes his inspired design vision of the Garden of Eden, the place in the Bible where God put the first humans.

It’s basically all these beautiful bright colors, like bubbles, and it’s just magical. Looks like the Garden of Eden was before sin entered it, Higgins said. Designs like Garden of Eden can be found on everything from sweatshirts and joggers to backpacks and blankets.

Along with his bold designs, Higgins recently released a solid color clothing line called Gods Color Book. She’s excited about the mix-and-match opportunities that simpler clothing brings to the brand.

This expansion indicates Higgins’ vision for the future of Citizen Glory. Ultimately, it will be like a one-stop shop where everyone can come and find fashion. From comfortable fashion, from lounge fashion to high-end fashion, Higgins says. She compares her goal for Citizen Glory to Nordstrom, with a physical location that will allow her to better deliver the brand’s mission experience.

Mid-August, Citizen Glory released its fall line in collaboration with the Anonyme brand. If you’re looking, however, this won’t be the only place you see Higgins, her production company, Ten Four Films, recently produced a music video for Christian artist Erica Renee McKinney and will soon be producing a feature film.

To learn more about Citizen Glory, visit gloirecitoyenne.com.