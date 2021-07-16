Fashion
Citizen Glory Apparel combines faith and fashion
When Citizen Glory founder Amber Higgins moved to Fort Worth, everything changed. For six years, she lived in Los Angeles, immersing herself in Hollywood culture through her career as an actress and producer. When Higgins and her husband Brian found out she was pregnant, however, they returned home to Texas to be closer to their family. . Then, through the stories these days, COVID-19 struck.
As the pandemic began to change the lives around her, Higgins felt called during a moment of prayer and worship to pick up her iPad and draw. She admits she was surprised to feel drawn to visual art, as it was out of her comfort zone, but appreciated how her creativity bolstered her focus on God.
After sharing her pieces with her family and friends, Higgins began hearing people say that she should put her designs on clothes. After partnering with manufacturers, she launched the Citizen Glory clothing brand at the end of May 2020. Her mission for the brand dates back to the inspiration she feels during her time of prayer.
The real heart behind Citizen Glory is that I want believers, unbelievers, all people to understand God’s love for them, no matter where you are from, “Higgins says.” It’s to be able to have an experience. It’s more than clothes. It’s more than fashion. My heart is for people to have an experience with a God who loves them.
On the brand’s website, small inscriptions accompany the designs to indicate Higgins’ inspiration for the piece. For example, Higgins describes his inspired design vision of the Garden of Eden, the place in the Bible where God put the first humans.
It’s basically all these beautiful bright colors, like bubbles, and it’s just magical. Looks like the Garden of Eden was before sin entered it, Higgins said. Designs like Garden of Eden can be found on everything from sweatshirts and joggers to backpacks and blankets.
Along with his bold designs, Higgins recently released a solid color clothing line called Gods Color Book. She’s excited about the mix-and-match opportunities that simpler clothing brings to the brand.
This expansion indicates Higgins’ vision for the future of Citizen Glory. Ultimately, it will be like a one-stop shop where everyone can come and find fashion. From comfortable fashion, from lounge fashion to high-end fashion, Higgins says. She compares her goal for Citizen Glory to Nordstrom, with a physical location that will allow her to better deliver the brand’s mission experience.
Mid-August, Citizen Glory released its fall line in collaboration with the Anonyme brand. If you’re looking, however, this won’t be the only place you see Higgins, her production company, Ten Four Films, recently produced a music video for Christian artist Erica Renee McKinney and will soon be producing a feature film.
To learn more about Citizen Glory, visit gloirecitoyenne.com.
Sources
2/ https://fwtx.com/culture/style/citizen-glory-apparel-combines-faith-and-fashion/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]