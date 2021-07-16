Drifting in the Venetian Lagoon





VENICE Was it the Anne Rice casting? Or the banal installation by artist Doug Aitken? Was it the anachronistic clothing itself, with their lazy nods to other eras and periods, that left a viewer with the feeling that the Saint Laurent menswear show like the sets of mirrors on which it stood was an inadvertent emblem of a lot of things that have gone wrong in the fun house of the design world, where images with no identifiable source are endlessly reflected on themselves? The show took place this week on the sleepy island of La Certosa in Venice, just minutes by boat and yet worlds far from the Grand Canal. Sparkling signs of hope have emerged lately for a city reinvented as something other than a must-see destination for package tour groups. In the absence of most tourists during Covid, a loose and somewhat unlikely coalition of Venetian activists has become more persuasive in its efforts to shift Venice’s focus away from its historic riches and towards the fragile environment itself. even. So it seemed fitting to rejoice when designers like Rick Owens, Pierpaolo Piccioli and M. Vaccarello joined artists and architects at the Venice Architecture Biennale, whose theme is How are we going to live together? continues until November to make the city a backdrop. and the destination of their work. And yet, far from being a collaboration in spirit with this magical city, the Saint Laurent parade left the nagging impression that it could have been held anywhere else as well.

In one interview along with Vogue, Saint Laurent designer Anthony Vaccarello explained that the show’s concept hatched over a year ago and put on the back burner after Covid forced the world to go on lockdown. Drawing out various notions about the juxtaposition of the past with the present and alluding to other periods (that of the New English Romantics, for example), Mr. Vaccarello extolled the subject of rebirth.

But recursion is not regeneration. And extracting your home’s archives (and the last pages of others, like Haider Ackermann) for references doesn’t replace the idea of ​​coming up with something new. The feeling of dj-seen again made this viewer more and more irritated as he watched the bony and tattooed mannequins move through sets created with the intention of reflecting the exciting and varied moods of the Venetian sky. The boys (they looked little more than that) seemed bloodless, lacking in vitality or passive agency even by the standards of their profession. Not for the first time at a fashion show, I found myself asking who is it for? What type of Gen Z is eager to dress up in stovepipe splash-proof pants, broad-shouldered jackets with rolled up sleeves, puffy capes, lace pirate shirts, platform boots, or leopard-print picker shoes? Like many creators, notably his influential predecessor Hedi Slimane, Mr. Vaccarello seems eager to evoke a type or a tribe, something in the order of what Mr. Slimane did at home and as Olivier Rousteing has it. accomplished by enlisting followers by the millions for his so-called Balmain Army. Yet, strangely glitzy as some of Mr. Rousteings’ efforts may be, he is still persuasive. Everywhere her imaginary Balmain children’s club headed, you wished you could go with you. Instead, as Saint Laurent models bowed around the Aitken ensemble, we continued to visualize these same guys dropping poses without emotion as they whipped backstage after the show and transformed into saggers. and Allbirds which are the default uniform of their generation.

In mind, it was easy to imagine them putting skateboards under their arms for the vaporetto trip to the mainland and eventually to that other Venice you know, that of the transplanted Mr. Slimanes house, the southern California.

