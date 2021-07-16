Help This Business Hire A New Fashion Director Through TikTok





From May 2021, ROOLEE set out to find the world’s first CFO (Chief Fashion Officer!) Via TIC Tac. The Logan, Utah-based women’s fashion company posted a job on Indeed.com and LinkedIn asking potential candidates to show off their style on TikTok for a chance to win the job. The successful candidate will win a 6 month paid contract to create social media content for ROOLEE, a trip for two anywhere in the world, a clothing allowance for herself and her friends / family, and her own line of branded fashion for sale on ROOLEE.com in 2022. Their clothes are super cute! Last week, the ROOLEE panel of judges selected the top 12 CFO candidates based on both enthusiasm for their TIkToks and other factors, including their social media, public speaking skills. , etc. The top 12 will travel to Salt Lake City July 15-17 for the finals. During their visit to Salt Lake City, they will visit local attractions including a visit to the Utah Olympic Park, enjoy a shopping spree at ROOLEE flagship store in Logan, and will meet and be interviewed by the jury. The successful candidate will be selected on Saturday July 17 and announced around July 19. Inside the ROOLEE store. ROOLEE’s mission, as well as designing cool clothes, is to create a world of sisters. So they also asked potential candidates to explain how they would help support other women if they became CFO of ROOLEE. For each #ROOLEECFO and GIRLSROOL hashtag posted in the candidates TIC Tac video applications, ROOLEE donated one dollar (up to $ 10,000) to the United Nations GirlUp Foundation, which works for gender equity around the world. The campaign successfully reached the goal of $ 10,000 and to date there have been over 8.2 million views of the TikTok video submissions from candidates. CFO candidates on the set with Ali Monsen Get involved by researching #ROOLEECFO and #GIRLSROOL on TikTok to register support for your favorite candidate and help the World of Sister post by liking and sharing candidate posts by 2pm on 7/17. Roolee Boutique is a women’s clothing store that provides outfit ideas and fashion solutions for women. If you want to go shopping, go to ROLL and use the promo code MYHOME15! to save 15% on all household items. This story contains sponsored content.

