Back to Polos? The Case for a More Relaxed Dress Code in Multifamily





Jessica Fiur, editor-in-chief There haven’t been many bright spots in the global pandemic. However, a good thing is that while many of us were working or continued to work from home, we realized that we can be as productive in casual clothes as we are in work clothes. I mean, at this point it’s pretty much a cliché to say that all of them worked in our yoga pants and t-shirts. And as a publisher, I really don’t like clichés. But, thin, are they comfortable. At the height of containment in 2020, many companies relaxed their dress codes, according to SHRM. Now that people are returning to the office, employees are wondering if they will have to return to a strict dress code. And what about the apartment industry? Ugh, let’s not go back. Image courtesy of Pixabay.com. In the days before, dress codes were important for those who have worked in multifamily, especially at the property level. After all, many employees are faced with residents. It needed an air of professionalism. But what about now? Even though it seems like dress codes are getting more and more casual, they shouldn’t go away from the multi-family completely. Employees will continue to interact with residents and potential tenants. It’s hard to be taken seriously with your threadbare college t-shirt and a messy bun. Believe me on that one. But that doesn’t mean property managers should insist that staff wear uniforms or anything too formal. Now is a great time to rethink some of the dress code standards. Piercings ? Tattoos? Crazy colored hair? Totally mainstream now. I think no one is hanging on to this any longer. So why not let your multi-family employees have their say? Plus the heels are horrible. I think we should come together as a society and ban them collectively. Who is with me? Long live the revolution! No? OK, well, they still shouldn’t be a requirement in apartment communities. (If people want it, it’s different. I’m not sure why they would want it, but whatever.) As long as employees look professional and presentable, they should be allowed to wear more casual clothing in multi-family communities. The only good thing that emerges from all of this is not an appreciation of the toilet paper. What are your thoughts? What are the dress codes in your community and are you making changes? Post your comments on our Facebook pageor send a tweet to@MHNOnlineor@jfiur.

