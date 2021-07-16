Fashion
Whittling Away: No longer making a fashion statement | Chroniclers
I have to go get some new shoes. I hate, the ones I have now are really comfy, sure the sole beats a bit when I walk, but they feel so good. I know the queen of our castle will appreciate it if I do this because of a reference or two on the appearance of a homeless man. I think I’m lucky and maybe I could replace them with a new pair of the same kind. These are kayak shoes, made of straps with holes in the bottom to allow water to drain. They’re nice and airy and work well for everyday use as long as you remember not to walk in puddles as the holes in the bottom let water in and out. They served me well for two years and I hate to see them go. I know where they come from so it will help their replacement.
I hate walking into a cold shoe store. I get lost in the maze of special-purpose shoes, you know, the ones that used to be called sneakers. They still look like sneakers, but there are special ones for walking, running, soccer, soccer, yoga, skateboarding, boating, golfing, hiking, and cross training (someone know what cross training is?). There are thousands of choices in dozens of shapes and colors. Having a shoe size slightly smaller than the average canoe helps limit the selections somewhat, but there are still too many. I miss the days of my distant youth, when the only athletic shoe was the black high top Converse All-Star! They are still considered a fashion statement, they cost just 20 times more than before.
Fashion dies soon after your AARP card arrives. My everyday outfits focus almost entirely on comfort. The older a piece of clothing, the better. A t-shirt or sweatshirt that has been washed several hundred times will gently mold to the unique bumps and bulges that age adds to a once young body. The shoes as they are worn, lose their style and take the shape of the foot which gets stuck in it daily, becoming less fashionable but more respectful of the body. Jeans lose their ability to shrink or return to their original shape and end up staying stretched where they should be and blend in with old, worn out friends who know your body better than you do.
I used to design my sports coats and have them made by hand. I had matching ties, pocket squares, and sometimes even socks that coordinated with the rest of the outfit. I now wear a tie only on special hatching, pairing and shipping occasions. I don’t see any reason for anything to match, if most of my major body parts are covered in a socially acceptable way I’m happy. I no longer find myself in the men’s section of fine clothing stores. I do most of my clothing shopping in the Salvation Army store. The clothes are cheaper than elsewhere and have the advantage of having been worn before. Someone else did the hard part and wore out the new. I’m not the only one either, Wednesday is Seniors Day and the place is hopping. A few are there for economic reasons but I’m sure the comfort factor attracts a whole bunch of us. The last time I was there I got a great pair of suspenders for a dollar! I used to laugh at old people who wore suspenders when I was young, not realizing that as you get older and your belly gets bigger than your butt, a belt doesn’t help.
The other advantage of second-hand clothing stores is that you can find clothes you love and never find in Old Navy or The Gap. Just try to find a good combination of polyester leisure in one or the other!
