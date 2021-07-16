Major League Baseballs’ All-Star Game fashion statement gone wrong

The come as you are approach has been universally adopted. For decades. Who did not like? It was whimsical baseballs, a lovely fish tank, a fish tank filled with all the most famous fish, each of them easily identifiable by their shapes, stripes and colors.

Instead, the MLB this year served up a big plate of bland, tough homogenization. Everyone in the dugouts looked the same, meaning everyone looked uniformly horrible in outfits that should have been shipped after the game to Goodwill Industries rather than the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Now, okay, a sports journalist in his 60s offering thoughts on fashion design in 2021 is undoubtedly a left-field wall too far. But those threads were offensive no matter what the critics referred to, even one who somehow survived the tie-dye tees, headbands, and elephant-leg pants of the ’60s ( and the sign said that weird people with long hair don’t need to apply). Oh, also the one who survived the Vancouver Canucks’ short-lived Burger King teams.

MLB shirts were pullovers with two button tops. Each player’s city of origin has been noted in a three-letter abbreviation, large capital letters, in a vertical stripe across the front of the jersey, with the team logo mixed into the mix. Everything was almost as identifiable as that large Nike swoosh logo near the left shoulder. Almost.

Last but not least, a floral print band lined each of the shirt’s half-sleeves. Why? Because when in doubt you know fool him with a floral print and ship those suckers to Denver! Really, even an old sports reporter knows that it would be better to send the boys out there in Buck Naked boxers than to look desperate to find Merlin Olsens’ former home ground as an FTD pitchman.

Former Red Sox reliever Mark Melancon called the new approach boring.

I don’t like it, Melancon, now a member of the Padres, told the Los Angeles Times. I like to see everyone’s personal uniforms, to show all the teams different colors. I don’t know why they took this route.

Milwaukee Brewers left-hander Brett Anderson, via Twitter, agreed with the sentiment, adding that the new iteration looked like slow-pitch softball uniforms.

Worst of all for the MLB, the bad sons stole the show at what was a pretty good prom night, with the AL winning (5-2) for the eighth consecutive time. The Angels Shohei Ohtani pitcher / home run show made his legend grow. Torontonian Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. has hit a home run that Jeff Bezos could find when he launches his Blue Origin space buggy in the coming days.

You’re actually rooted for clothes, when you get there, comedian Jerry Seinfeld once said of the sport. You want your clothes to beat that of another city.

When MLB hosted its first All-Star Game in 1933, the reservation clause was intact and the idea of ​​player free agency was just a fantasy. The players signed with teams and often, especially if they were stars, lived their careers with the clubs that brought them to dance.

In the ’70s and’ 80s, players and clothing were pretty much inseparable. We have rooted for both, with passion.

By the way, during the 33rd All-Star Game, the NL team members all wore the same flannel shirts, with big blue NATIONAL LEAGUE letters on the front. Tuesday was a bit of a retro night then, although there wasn’t much nostalgia for the past year 88 years earlier.

Free agency has led to constant player movement and roster rotation over the past 40+ years, a fact once hard for fans to estimate that is now built into the cake. We have accepted that gamers are multimillionaire transients. We support them easily and, for the most part, we adapt to their departure. Red Sox Nation pretty much dried their tears after losing Mookie Betts. Some have never cried. His baseball. His business. We know that this street exercise was once known as the Yawkey Way.

The much bigger baseball problems right now have more to do with the length of the games, the lack of action in the games, and the overall pace of the game. All of these factors are lumped into the mega problem: why the industry is struggling so powerfully. to attract American children and young adults as fans.

Without a doubt, faster games with more action would keep more fans engaged. In America, faster is always better, even when the results contradict the desire for speed. Yet it is not known for sure whether the quickening of the pace and the action will attract young children, keep them engaged and thus develop play. Maybe. Maybe not.

What MLB can hang on to, at least for now, is that it still has a very large and well-off fan base who revel in its history and traditions. It’s an appreciation, frankly, that continues to fuel a multi-billion dollar industry, the only one in America that can boast of having thrived over three centuries.

In the midst of all this history, traditions and appreciation, baseball decided on Tuesday to put on some new clothes, and yes everyone noticed, albeit for the wrong reason.

