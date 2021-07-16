A young entrepreneur takes the turn of virtual fashion





Kaden Milner Posted: UNIONTOWN, Kan. – Remember when you were 19. What were you doing with your life? Study in college? Or maybe working at your first full-time job? Well for Bourbon County, Kansas native Addy Labbe, that was the year she founded her own fashion company Stylz by Addy. It may seem like an intimidating prospect in the midst of a pandemic. But with a little innovation and the help of her friends, she not only persevered, but even succeeded. Now 20, Addy has worked in the fashion industry for almost as long as she can remember. “I’ve been traveling with my mom for 15 years, since I was four or five. We’ve traveled and sold jewelry, so I’ve always been in this industry, ”Addy said. “Literally since kindergarten, she has been designing jewelry,” said Addy’s mother, Amy Labbe. Addy spends most of her day in a workshop designing and making the items her mother sells in stores across the country. But during her off-peak hours, she started her own business. Every Wednesday at 5:00 p.m., Addy and her friends sell clothes and jewelry through Facebook Live. “It’s a really big learning curve but it’s fun,” Addy said. “The transition from the first live to our most recent live is a lot smoother, a lot more confident. “ “The first one, we said to ourselves ‘here is our clothes’. and that was really it, but now we’re in the grove and it’s just flowing, ”added Addy’s assistant Kinlee Batchelor. Running an entire storefront in a digital space might seem unorthodox, but to Addy, it’s the only way it makes sense. “It’s probably a better avenue for me because we live in the middle of nowhere,” she said. “We are a local business, a family business. And instead of selling here, we can sell online, but if you just sell online on a website, no one can see the clothes. I’ve been doing this for a long time and realized (how much) I love to create outfits and find things that suit all body types. Even as she charts her own path, the young entrepreneur is not afraid to wear her inspiration on her sleeve. “I think she’s surrounded by so many women-owned businesses and they empower other women,” Amy said. “So they gave him the confidence to take off and do his own thing. And the confidence to succeed. The company’s original plan was to save money for college, but with all of its success, Addy says she may have to change that plan. You can find its catalog on artbyamy.com/collections/stylz-by-addy or follow his Facebook lives on www.facebook.com/stylzbyaddy COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS DOCUMENT MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, DISTRIBUTED, REWRITED OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.koamnewsnow.com/young-entrepreneur-takes-fashion-business-virtual/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos