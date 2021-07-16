5 stories: microchip manicures, Dorothys dress finds its way home and other stories you missed

PBS NewsHours 5 STORIES features the most interesting stories from around the world that you might have missed.

In this week’s episode:

Giant pandas, more threatened with extinction

The giant panda is no longer an endangered speciesthe Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment said, downgrading the species’ status to vulnerable on July 8.

The international community has not considered the giant panda endangered for more than five years. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature has called the species vulnerable in 2016 when he said there were 1,864 giant pandas in the wild.

At the time, China postponed the decision, fearing its efforts to protect the species would be jeopardized.

It’s unclear why they’ve changed the status now, especially given state media reports that there are still only 1,800 people living in the wild, but ministry officials have credited its system with interconnected nature reserves, stricter law enforcement measures against illegal activities on reserves, and educational efforts. for contributing to the decision.

Giant pandas, a national symbol in China, live mainly in the forests located in the southwestern part of the country. Their territories often overlap with farming villages that have worked to protect mammals and their habitat.

Record heat cooks billions of living sea creatures

An ecological disaster hit the coasts of the Pacific Northwest and parts of Canada following last month’s record heat wave. Researchers say the 100+ degree day streak left more than 1 billion dead marine animals.

“He mainly cooked oysters, clams and mussels,” British Columbia seafood wholesaler Joe Tarnowshi told Reuters.

Normally cool regions and flowing water are generally a great place for shellfish. Mussels and barnacles, which live where the tides come and go, can close at low tide and use the water inside their shells to cool off. But with temperatures as high as 121 degrees in parts of British Columbia, these creatures had no escape.

The deaths of millions of oysters, mussels, clams and other shellfish will be a catastrophic loss for local seafood industries.

And beyond the economic toll, there is an ecological toll: Many animals that have perished clean up seawater by filtering food and are a major food source for seabirds and other animals.

Dutch chocolate company fights against child labor

Almost two-thirds of the world’s cocoa production comes from West Africa, where around 1.6 million children work illegally to help harvest it.

Some large companies like Nestlé and Cargill were prosecuted – unsuccessfully – on allegations of knowingly buying cocoa beans from farms that used child slaves. But a company in the Netherlands is determined to help ethically satisfy your sweet tooth, PBS NewsHour Weekend reported.

Tonys Chocolonely is a chocolate company based entirely on tackling child labor in the industry, and its name is a play on the idea that she is on her own or alone in her mission. Their branding is fire engine red, like an alarm, and their chocolate bar design offers a visual metaphor: bigger chunks for the industry profiting from child labor and smaller crumbs for kids and farmers.

Chocolonely is a relatively small player in the $ 100 billion a year industry. But the company tracks its cocoa beans to make sure they have been grown and processed ethically, and charges a higher price for their bars to give more back to their farmers.

Networking with a microchip manicurist

A Dubai salon owner has a new way to keep your nails from getting basic. The microchip manicure is a high-tech, contactless, beauty-based business card solution.

Lanour Beauty Lounge owner Nour Makarem developed the idea of ​​networking during the pandemic, while also considering ways to respect social distancing. Its customers download the desired information, such as social media pages, websites or resumes, to a microchip through an app on their smartphones. Then the nail technician sticks the microchip onto the client’s nail and covers it with a coat of their favorite nail polish color.

The chips use near-field communication technology – the same technology used by a credit card that lets you pay for groceries with just a tap – to connect with others through mobile devices.

According to CNN, the company has performed more than 500 microchip manicures so far.

University makes a discovery of Oz

Legend has it that the Catholic University had a lost treasure, an iconic blue gingham dress worn in The Wizard of Oz by none other than Judy Garland.

Mercedes McCambridge, actor and friend of Judy Garland, had given the dress to Reverend Gilbert Hartke, the university’s drama program manager, in the 1970s. But after some initial fanfare, the dress was gone.

For years, university staff searched campus for the missing dress, but feared it was gone for good.

Then in June, Matt Ripa, who works in the drama department, was cleaning up to prepare for some renovations when he found something above the professors’ mailboxes. The dress was hidden in a shoebox, in a garbage bag. Apparently another now retired staff member had found it and left it for Ripa years earlier, but it had been misplaced before opening the box.

Ripa took a few photos and took the dress and blouse to the college archives, which then called the Smithsonian the home of some of Dorothys’ ruby ​​slippers.

Experts from the Smithsonians Museum of American History inspected the dress and found signs that it was likely genuine.

Each dress has a few telltale signs, a hidden pocket for Dorothys’ handkerchief on the right side, and the names of the stars and costume wardrobe numbers written on the fabric. The material of the blouse was also prone to tearing and Catholic universities had similar damage where the straps of the dress rest on the shoulders.

If the Catholic University is able to verify that this is the real deal, it will be one of the six existing Dorothy’s dresses. The university plans to exhibit it soon.