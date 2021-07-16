Best Sellers Online: July 16

As the days get longer and the temperatures rise, you may find that you need a break, even for some fun in the sun. And what better way to get a little R&R than with a little retail therapy? Whether you’re in the market for a new cookware set or want to get a head start on creating your fall wardrobe, you’re sure to find great deals at a wide variety of stores this weekend. To help you find the truly great deals we have currently selected the best sellers online.

One of the bestsellers online this weekend is at Sur La Table, where you can save on kitchenware from … [+] brands like Staub, Le Creuset and GreenPan.

On the table



Some of the best promotions we’ve seen so far include early access to Nordstroms Anniversary Sale (as long as you are a Nordstrom Cardholder), up to 50% off kitchenware at On the table and up to $ 400 off bed-in-a-box mattresses during Sale of Leesas summer mattresses. Below, you’ll find more details on those deals, along with a bunch of more of the bestsellers online this weekend.

Best Sellers Online Right Now: Fashion

Nordstrom PAIGE Cindy Ripped Straight Leg Jeans (Speak Easy Destructed)

BUY AT NORDSTROM

Nordstrom: Starting today, early access to department store anniversary sales is officially open to all Nordstrom cardholders. Brands like Rag & Bone, Tory Burch and Mother Denim are getting up to 50% off during the event, which opens to the general public on July 28.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Madewell: During Madewells Secret Sale you can get up to 60% off sale items already discounted with the code PSST at the register.

Anthropology: Take advantage of an additional 25% discount on over 4,000 sale items. The discount will automatically be applied to your shopping cart.

Saks Fifth Avenyoue: With Saks Designer Sale, you can get up to 70% off clothing, footwear and accessories sitewide.

Mountain: Everyone’s favorite athleisure brand has its end-of-season sales, which means you can get its cult joggers, leggings and workout clothes for less.

Bonobos: More than 200 items are currently on sale in the Bonobos sales section.

Lululemon: The We Made Too Much women’s section is full of markdowns on everything from leggings to outerwear.

Everlan: The Everlanes sale section is full of great options for men and women up to 75% off.

Verishop: End of season sales at Verishop will get you up to 70% off fashion, home and beauty.

The Outnet: Get an extra 40% off over 1,000 designer items already on sale.

athlete: The semi-annual Athletas sale is underway, which means you can buy sportswear for men and women at up to 60% off.

J Crew: Get an extra 50% off J. Crew sale items using code SALES.

Indyeva: Outdoor clothing company Indyeva is holding a sale where you can get 20% off their spring / summer collection using the code SS2120.

Eastern Danish: The menswear site has some pretty impressive deals in its sales section.

Toms: The social-minded shoe brand is offering $ 20 off purchases of $ 60 or more, and $ 35 off purchases of $ 100 or more.

Best Sellers Online Right Now: Technology

Amazon: A selection of Amazon devices, including the Kids Fire tablet above, are currently on sale on the retail giants site.

Samsung: Samsung’s deals section includes smartphones, laptops and tablets, all for sale.

Best buy: Best Buy is currently offering deep discounts on smart TVs, laptops, and more.

Newegg: Neweggs Ultimate Summer Sale will get you up to 60% off computer accessories, Wi-Fi routers and other electronic devices.

Walmart: The electronics section of the Walmarts Summer Savings Event includes headphones, laptops, TVs and more, all at awesome prices.

Target: The Targets Electronics Deals section offers discounts on AirPods, Fitbits, and streaming devices.

I robot: Get $ 325 off the latest household cleaning kit from iRobots which includes a robot vacuum, robot mop and hand vacuum.

Best Sellers Online Right Now: Beauty

NK space: For a limited time, Space NK is offering even more discounts on items already on sale from brands like Charlotte Tilbury, NuFace and Kate Somerville with no codes required.

Zipporah: All orders, including those involving sale items, are shipped for free with the code FREE BOAT This weekend.

Ulta: Get 30% off dry shampoos, hairsprays, curl cream and more until July 17th.

Olive & June: Get 20% off everything on the nail polish brands website with code VACATION.

Laura Mercier: You can get 30% off select Last Chance products for a limited time.

Event: Get 25% Sitewide Off and 63% Off Clearance Items at Olay Now.

Life unpacked: This plastic-free brand is hosting a sale in honor of plastic-free July, which means you can save up to 30% site-wide.

Best Sellers Online Right Now: Home

Leesa: Leesa is having her summer mattress sale this weekend, which means you can get up to $ 400 off a new bed.

Wayfair: Shop indoor and outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances and other home essentials at big discounts when you browse Wayfairs Sale Hub.

Overstock: Overstocks Summer Clearance Event includes thousands of furniture items with up to 70% off, plus free shipping on everything.

On the table: Get up to 50% off kitchenware and kitchenware from brands like Staub, Le Creuset and GreenPan.

Williams sonoma: Williams Sonoma always has a wide range of beautiful cookware at discounted prices in its sales section.

All shapes: Miraculously, the Allforms July 4th sale is still going on and you can get 20% off sitewide with the code JULY0420.

Casper: For the Caspers Last Call sale, you can enjoy up to 50% off mattresses and 50% off final sale bedding.

SodaStream: The brand offers 15% discount on the whole site with the code SUMMER15.

Other sales worth browsing

ROAM luggage: This weekend, ROAM is hosting a summer sample sale and is getting 40% off all carry-on baggage. Consider this as your sign to finally take that summer trip.

Direct objective: Get 15% off all orders of contact lenses and frames over $ 49 with the code SAVE15.

Load the bikes: Go out and take a friend with you, thanks to the Charge Bikes summer sale that lets you save $ 200 on two e-bikes with code BUY TWO.

Ella Paradis: Enjoy up to 85% reduction on sex toys and sexual well-being items on the entire Ella Paradis site with code HOT.

Good breeders: Get the most out of your grill this summer by getting a box full of protein from Good Ranchers, which is currently having a huge summer grill sale.