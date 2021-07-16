Fashion retail sales see slower rebound from 2019 – WWD

Consumers are making up for lost time, benefiting from government stimulus measures and increasing spending after a locked in 2020 – but they have been tighter with their wallets for all of fashion, especially department stores.

Total retail sales and foodservice for June were up 0.6 percent seasonally adjusted from May and 18 percent from a year ago.

This trend, characterized by slower month-to-month rebuilds and big year-over-year gains, was even more apparent in fashion – though it only tells part of the story. the story.

Sales at specialty clothing and accessories stores in June were up 2.6% from May and 47.1% from the previous year, where COVID-19 had many inactive stores. Department stores were up 5.9% from May and 24.4% from a year ago. And non-store retailers, a category made up mostly of e-commerce sites, are up 1.2% from May and 12% from a year ago.

However, with vaccinations sending many people back to shop freely for the first time since the start of the pandemic and last year being such a nightmare, comparisons to 2019 provide a better insight into how the sales rebound in the United States has evolved. detail.

A WWD analysis of the latest Census Bureau data released on Friday showed total sales so far this year are up 19% from the first half of 2019.

But fashion misses the boat.

Sales of specialty stores in the first half of the year lagged the market and increased only 7% from two years earlier, while department stores were down 2%. (The trend has improved somewhat recently, with department stores increasing 6.3% year over year last month.)

Many retailers are capturing a good chunk of this activity with their websites – fueling the reading of non-store retail sales, which showed a 40% two-year jump in the first half of the year.

Fashion brands are looking for this online dynamic to continue and have done a lot themselves to push the migration to the web, rushing to improve their e-commerce sites and offering curbside pickup and other user-friendly options. online. Many stores have also been closed – due to corporate prunings, bankruptcies or struggles with owners – in the past year.

Now, as the US retail scene reopens, the industry is watching closely, looking for new ways to assess the benefits and costs of stores and how best to use all that area.

The good news is that the economy is rebounding, and even if inflation fears start to set in, retailers may still have a little more time to figure out what’s to come.

And that’s because what comes next, immediately, could be a big back-to-school and expense as buyers reappear.

Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist for the National Retail Federation, said: “We continue to see an impressive recovery. The economy and consumption are particularly sensitive to government policy, and the boost we saw from government support earlier in the year continues to pay off. The reopening of stores and the overall economy has progressed, and even higher prices seen in some retail categories reflecting supply chain challenges have not proven to deter spending. As more people get vaccinated and come out, some of the growth will shift to services rather than retail, but there is enough momentum to support both. “

MORE FROM WWD:

Has “rainbow capitalism” taken over?

The purpose of CEO compensation, fashion is changing

Authentic Brands IPO Brings New Vision to Wall Street