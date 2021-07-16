School board president blames parents for dress code policy





Florida school district tightens dress code policy, and leaders say bad parenting is to blame. Florida Bay District schools on Tuesday approved a strict dress code that prohibits V-neck shirts and graphic t-shirts. Parents who attended the school board meeting expressed concern that leaders should focus on education and not dress codes. But school board chairman Steve Moss said parents should be doing a “better job.” “If we had parents who did a better job of parenting and holding their children accountable for what they wear before they leave home, I don’t think we would have the issues we currently have with our dress code,” Moss, who has two children, said at the meeting. Moss maintained his comments to TODAY Parents. “What we are seeing is that parents just don’t hold their kids accountable for what they wear to school every day,” he said in an emailed statement to TODAY. “Because parents don’t watch what their students are wearing when they leave the house each morning, the school board is then taken for the bad guy when many of them have to be told that what they are wearing is inappropriate and then them. change or send them home. “ Related According to Panama City News Herald, the policy also states that leggings and yoga pants should be worn with a top that reaches fingertip length, and all tops should be unchanged and properly fitted with sleeves and cannot be so sheer or tight whether they reveal underwear or parts of the body. Moss said students wearing pajamas, graphic shirts with inappropriate language and slogans, and slippers have prompted the policy to be stricter. “Some (wore) nothing more than sports bras and leggings,” he said. “When parents are not parents, other adults must fulfill this role, such as principals (and) school officials.” Moss, who ran unopposed in the last school board election, said the district’s goal, in addition to teaching basic classes, is to teach life lessons and self-respect. “I think they achieve it by the way they dress every day at school,” he explained. “I honestly think that if more of our parents took a more active role in monitoring what their students wear on a daily basis, we wouldn’t have as many problems and our teachers and principals could focus more on the education and less on dress code enforcement. “ Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt did not respond to a request for comment. Related video:

