The best deals are here

Summer style comes down to flowing dresses, colorful shorts, strappy heels, and hopefully some bargains. A place known for all of the above? J Crew, of course.
While the preppy retailer can be pricier at times, J. Crew is slashing the prices of some of their most popular styles right now.
From now until July 18, J. Crew is offering a 50% extra discount on their sales section with promo code SALES.
There are tons of great deals you’re bound to find on your own, but the New York Post wanted to make your shopping experience even easier by collecting our favorite discounts for women, men, girls and boys. .
Items include sundresses to wear at your next summer party, t-shirts that pair well with just about everything in your wardrobe, shoes for any occasion and even protective swimwear against the sun.
Women
1. Linen straight dress buttoned at the back J. Crew, $ 44, original price: $ 98
This linen shift dress will look great with your favorite accessories and keep you cool during the hot summer months.
2. J. Crew New Vintage Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt, $ 11, original price: $ 30
You can never have too many perfect t-shirts in your wardrobe.
3. J. Crew Foundry Chino Short Suits, $ 66, original price: $ 148
This chino jumpsuit will take you easily from the beach to the bar.
4. J. Crew puff-sleeve sweatshirt dress, $ 44, original price: $ 98
Who says wearing cute clothes has to be uncomfortable? This J. Crew sweatshirt dress gives you the best of both worlds.
5. J. Crew Cottage Dress, $ 84, original price: $ 188
Back to the office this summer? Next, you probably need some new hot-weather work clothes. This cottage dress is the perfect outfit to wear on the first day you return home.
6. J. Crew canvas flat espadrilles, $ 33 and more, original price: $ 118
These flat sneakers are a staple every woman should have in her closet and they’re currently $ 85 off.
Men
1. J. Crew Baird McNutt Irish Linen Shirt, $ 31, original price: $ 90
This best-selling J. Crew shirt is the perfect button-down shirt to wear to any dinner party.
2. J. Crew 8 ″ Seersucker swimsuit, $ 31, original price: $ 70
You can never go wrong with a simple seersucker swimsuit for the summer.
3. J. Crew Kenton suede driving loafers, $ 66 and more, original price: $ 148
These trendy suede moccasins are a great all year round item that you can easily dress up or dress up.
4. J. Crew 250 Skinny Fit Trousers in Stretch Chino, $ 35, original price: $ 80
These stretchy chinos are available in a variety of colors and are currently on sale for just $ 35. Now is the perfect time to refuel.
5. J. Crew Polka Dot Tie, $ 15, original price: $ 40
Have fun with this polka dot tie.
Girls
1. J. Crew Girls’ Ruffle Smock Dress, $ 28, original price: $ 70
Your little one will look adorable in this flowing ruffle dress that comes in this turquoise flower pattern or red gingham.
2. J. Crew Girls’ Rash Guard Set with UPF 50+, $ 24, original price: $ 60
This rash sunscreen set is ideal for the kiddo who is constantly mistaken for a mermaid.
3. J. Crew Girls’ Ruffle Dress, $ 60, original price: $ 24
She can never have too many summer dresses that they are easy to put on and perfect for any occasion.
4. J. Crew Girls’ Ruffle-Hem Tee, $ 11, original price: $ 26
This ruffle hem tee is great to have on hand and would look adorable with skirts, shorts and pants.
5. J. Crew Girls’ Short Denim Dungarees, $ 24, original price: $ 60
You can’t go wrong with classic denim overalls.
Boys
1. J. Crew Boys’ Short Sleeve Pajama Set, $ 20, original price: $ 45
This short sleeve pajama set is on sale for just $ 20 and comes in tons of great designs that your youngster will love.
2. J. Crew Boys’ Short Sleeve Seersucker Shirt, $ 20, original price: $ 45
Your little one will look very dapper in this seersucker shirt and pants this summer.
3. J. Crew Boys’ Knit Dock Shorts, $ 15, original price: $ 40
These dock shorts are ideal for those times when you don’t want them running around in a wet swimsuit.
4. J. Crew Long Sleeve Colorblock Rashguard for Boys, $ 20, original price: $ 45
Make sure it stays protected from the sun with this colorful rashguard.
5. Critter J. Crew Boys’ Polo, $ 11, original price: $ 30
The J. Crew Critter polo shirt is available in a variety of different colors and sizes.
