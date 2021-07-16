Fashion retail sales see slower rebound from 2019





Consumers are making up for lost time, taking advantage of government stimulus measures and increasing spending after a stalled 2020, but they have been tighter on their wallets for fashions set of bricks and mortar, especially department stores. Total retail sales and foodservice for June were up 0.6 percent seasonally adjusted from May and 18 percent from a year ago. More from WWD This trend, characterized by slower month-to-month rebuilds and big year-over-year gains, was even more apparent in fashion, though it only tells part of the story. history. Sales at specialty clothing and accessories stores in June were up 2.6% from May and 47.1% from the previous year, where COVID-19 had many inactive stores. Department stores were up 5.9% from May and 24.4% from a year ago. And non-store retailers, a category made up mainly of e-commerce sites, increased 1.2 percent from May and 12 percent from a year ago. However, with vaccinations sending many people back to shop freely for the first time since the start of the pandemic and last year being such a nightmare, comparisons to 2019 provide a better insight into how the sales rebound in the United States has evolved. detail. A WWD analysis of the latest Census Bureau data released on Friday showed total sales so far this year are up 19% from the first half of 2019. But fashion misses the boat. Sales of specialty stores in the first half of the year lagged the market and increased only 7% from two years earlier, while department stores were down 2%. (The trend has improved somewhat recently, with department stores increasing 6.3% year over year last month.) Many retailers are capturing a good chunk of that activity with their websites fueling the reading of non-store retail sales, which showed a 40% two-year jump in the first half of the year. Fashion brands are looking to continue this momentum online and have themselves done a lot to push the web migration, rushing to improve their e-commerce and offering curbside pickup and other user-friendly options online. Many stores have also been closed due to business pruning, bankruptcy or struggles with owners over the past year. The story continues Now, as the US retail scene reopens, the industry is watching closely, looking for new ways to assess the benefits and costs of stores and how best to use all that area. The good news is that the economy is rebounding, and even if inflation fears start to set in, retailers may still have a little more time to figure out what’s to come. And that’s because what comes next, immediately, could be a big back-to-school and expense as buyers reappear. Jack Kleinhenz, chief economist for the National Retail Federation, said: We continue to see an impressive recovery. The economy and consumption are particularly sensitive to government policy, and the boost we saw from government support earlier in the year continues to pay off. The reopening of stores and the overall economy has progressed, and even higher prices seen in some retail categories reflecting supply chain challenges have not proven to deter spending. As more people get vaccinated and come out, some of the growth will shift to services rather than retail, but there is enough momentum to support both. MORE FROM WWD: Has rainbow capitalism taken over? The purpose of CEO compensation, fashion is changing Authentic Brands IPO Brings New Vision to Wall Street

