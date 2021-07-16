Kate Middleton celebrates her birthday in a stunning polka dot dress



















July 16, 2021 – 7:01 PM BST



Fiona neighborhood Kate Middleton marked the anniversary of the BBC’s Tiny Happy People with a cute post on Instagram, wearing her Emilia Wickstead polka dot dress. See here

The Duchess of CambridgeFashion fans were no doubt thrilled to see her again in one of their favorite outfits on Thursday, as she shared sweet flashbacks to the BBC’s Tiny Happy People launch to celebrate her first birthday. Prince William and KateThe Instagram account posted some videos from the event to Instagram Stories, as well as a beautiful photo of the Duchess in her Emilia Wickstead polka dot dress. MORE: Kate Middleton Would Love These 9 Dresses In The Marks & Spencer Big Summer Sale The initial message read: “Happy 1st birthday @BBCtinyhappypeople! # THPturns1.” Loading the player … WATCH: Kate marks BBC Tiny People’s birthday You could also hear him say, “It really is gold dust. So that families receive these tips and tools, which they can use especially in those first five years.” SEE: Kate Middleton and Prince William’s London home is another luxury ladder – inside The caption read: “Over the past year, @BBCtinyhappypeople resources have helped parents and caregivers develop their children’s communication skills.” Kate looked gorgeous in the Emilia Wickstead dress Kate attended the launch of the platform in July 2020, and wowed back then with her polka dot dress and a new highlighted haircut. MORE: 7 Things You Didn’t Know About Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Home at Kensington Palace The ‘Anatola’ dress is worth £ 1,565, although at the time it was reduced to £ 469 – and we wondered if the Duchess had made any purchases on sale! She paired the look with her favorite Castañer ‘Carina’ wedges, £ 120, delicately tied at the ankle. Shop for similar dresses Stud dress, £ 182, My Therese BUY NOW Polka dot dress, £ 44, Warehouse BUY NOW BOSS shirt dress, £ 125, Flannels BUY NOW Polka dot dress, £ 42, MRS BUY NOW To help with the launch Happy little peopleKate met with affected families to learn about their parenting experiences, their contribution to the campaign, and how the initiative’s resources and activities have helped them. She said: “Families and caregivers are central to educating the next generation of happy and healthy adults, but it can sometimes be difficult to know where to turn for advice. Kate attended the launch of Tiny Happy People in July 2020 “Tiny Happy People is an invaluable resource that provides parents and caregivers with support and advice, as well as simple activities to ensure children develop the language skills they need to have the best possible start in life. . I am delighted to have been a part of his trip and hope families across the UK enjoy exploring the resources. “ The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

