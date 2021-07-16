X-Mens secret resurrection powers are about to be revealed

Warning! Spoilers forX-Men # 1forward!

the X Menthe ability to resurrect dead mutants on Krakoa Island is at risk of being exposed by The bugle of the dayco-owner and star journalist of Ben urich. Ironically, it’s the extravagant outfits worn at the recent Hellfire Gala, designed to attract attention, that will ultimately reveal the Mutants’ biggest secret.

Since forming their own nation on the living island of Krakoa, the mutants of the world have essentially overcome death and turned it into an inconvenience more than a permanent state. Using the powers of a group of mutants known as the Five, the X-Men have devised a way to resurrect any mutant that is killed by cultivating a genetic replica of their body and implanting backups of their minds into it. The creation of the new mutant nation was announced aloud to the entire planet, and the mutants made even stronger declarations of sovereignty by welcoming world leaders to the Hellfire Gala, where they revealed they had terraformed Mars and claimed it as a mutant home world. Despite all the publicity that the mutants of Krakoa sought, their resurrection protocols have remained a closely guarded secret.

In X-Men # 1 by Gerry Duggan, Pepe Larraz, Marte Gracia, Clayton Cowles and Tom Muller, The Mutants are once again gaining attention by developing a new Treehouse headquarters in Central Park. As he inspects the new base of operations, Cyclops is approached by Ben Urich, who is perhaps the most prominent journalist in the entire Marvel Universe. Cyclops tells Ben that he admires the journalist’s work, and the two start talking about the treehouse. Eventually, the conversation turns to Jumbo Carnation, a famous mutant fashion designer. Jumbo had been the victim of a high-profile murder years before, but has since been resurrected and has gone on to create many ornate outfits that the mutants donned at the Hellfire gala. Ben mentions that he covered up Jumbo’s death years ago. “Lots of unanswered questions about it, but none of them was whether he was dead or not. Because he was very dead. “

Cyclops abruptly cuts Ben off and ends the conversation before we can say more. Later, when Jean Gray asks Cyclops if this is going to be a problem, he replies: “I hope not. He is very talented“He’s not wrong about it. Ben Urich is an incredibly gifted investigator who deduced the secret identities of Daredevil and Spider-Man. In both of these cases, he decided it was best to bury the story and not exposing the real names of the heroes But there’s no doubt that if he starts pulling on the threads of Jumbo Carnation’s story, he’ll get to the truth about how the fashion icon survived his own murder.

In an editorial by Urich printed in the pages of X-Men # 1, he acknowledges that many people are upset by the recent actions taken by the mutants, but writes that he does not feel threatened by them. He admires the beauty of the treehouse and expresses doubts that mutants do no harm to humanity. This may indicate that when he inevitably finds out the truth about the Mutant Resurrection, he will keep it a secret like he did with the real names of Spider-Man and Daredevil. However, the ability to casually resurrect the dead is a story far more important than the secret identity of any vigilante. He may feel compelled to educate the public on what mutants can really do. And as a co-owner of a print newspaper in the 21st century, he can feel like he can’t afford to sit still on a huge story like this. There is a very real possibility that Ben urich go tell the world that mutants can bring back their dead. And if he does, it’s guaranteed the story will get more attention than anything else. X Men have done so far.

