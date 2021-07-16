Connect with us

Fashion

Sustainable fashion label ecologist unveils new facility in Victoria – Saanich News

Published

1 min ago

on

By


René Gauthier, founder of Ecologyst, encourages other companies to move towards sustainable manufacturing practices. (Megan Atkins-Baker / Press Team)

Sustainable fashion label ecologist unveils new facility in Victoria

Consumers can see how clothes are made, watch seamstresses work in the open air

Sustainable fashion brand, ecologyst, opens its headquarters and manufacturing facility in Victoria to the public on Friday July 16.

The new facility at 2110 Store St. includes a public space for consumers to see how clothes are made up close, with in-house seamstresses working in the open.

The facility is both a retail space and a factory where 25 percent of the clothing they sell in-house is made. The company’s goal is to provide transparency on the manufacturing process and to create a deeper connection between consumers and those who make the clothes.

“We are trying to show what is possible for the clothing industry and there are a lot of people who say the change is too hard – and it is hard – but we are proof that it is possible”, a declared the founder of the company René Gauthier during a press conference. media tour.

The company said in a statement that it is dedicated to protecting the planet by creating clothing that stands the test of time. None of the clothing is made of plastic and instead uses biodegradable materials such as organic cotton and merino wool.

The space features high ceilings, exposed white brick, neutral and pastel colors, and natural lighting, creating an ambiance that the company says aligns with its brand.

To find out more visit ecologiest.com.

Do you have a story tip? Email: [email protected]

follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

WorkDetail


Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.saanichnews.com/business/sustainable-fashion-brand-ecologyst-unveils-new-facility-in-victoria/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related Topics: