Sustainable fashion label ecologist unveils new facility in Victoria – Saanich News

Sustainable fashion brand, ecologyst, opens its headquarters and manufacturing facility in Victoria to the public on Friday July 16.

The new facility at 2110 Store St. includes a public space for consumers to see how clothes are made up close, with in-house seamstresses working in the open.

The facility is both a retail space and a factory where 25 percent of the clothing they sell in-house is made. The company’s goal is to provide transparency on the manufacturing process and to create a deeper connection between consumers and those who make the clothes.

“We are trying to show what is possible for the clothing industry and there are a lot of people who say the change is too hard – and it is hard – but we are proof that it is possible”, a declared the founder of the company René Gauthier during a press conference. media tour.

The company said in a statement that it is dedicated to protecting the planet by creating clothing that stands the test of time. None of the clothing is made of plastic and instead uses biodegradable materials such as organic cotton and merino wool.

The space features high ceilings, exposed white brick, neutral and pastel colors, and natural lighting, creating an ambiance that the company says aligns with its brand.

