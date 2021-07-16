94-year-old woman tries on wedding dress for the first time





A 94-year-old woman made her lifelong dream of wearing a wedding dress come true 70 years after her wedding.

Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker was surprised by her granddaughter, who took her to try on dresses.

Tucker said she couldn’t shop at Alabama bridal stores in the 1950s due to racial segregation laws.

Visit the Insider home page for more stories. A 94-year-old woman made her lifelong dream of wearing a traditional wedding dress come true almost 70 years after she was unable to wear one when she married in 1952. Martha Mae Ophelia Moon Tucker was treated to a surprise wedding dress from her granddaughter Angela Strozier on July 3 after Tucker told her that racial segregation laws in 1950s Alabama prevented it, as well as other black customers enter the bridal shops. The story first gained attention when Strozier shared the story on Facebook on July 4th. Speaking to Insider, Strozier recalled watching the wedding scene in the movie “Coming to America” ​​recently when his grandmother whispered something. When asked to repeat himself, Tucker said, “I’ve always wanted to try on a wedding dress. I didn’t have one when I got married.” “During this time, the Jim Crow Law was alive and in color and unfortunately segregation was the way of life. So being a black American, she was not allowed to enter white settlements,” Strozier said. to Insider. Tucker married her late husband Lehman Tucker Sr. while wearing a navy blue dress known as the “Carmen Jones” dress with a fishtail or “mermaid” pattern, Strozier said. According to Vogue, the style of “Carmen Jones”, the eponymous character played by Dorothy Dandridge in the 1954 Otto Preminger film, remains influential to this day. Tucker leaned on the white woman she worked in at the time to buy her this dress, Strozier said. Days after hearing his grandmother’s story, Strozier decided to make Tucker’s dream of wearing a wedding dress a reality, arranging for her to receive a makeover from makeup artist Pharris Clayton. and to try on dresses at a David’s Bridal store in Montgomery, Alabama. Tucker was instantly drawn to a low v-neck, embellished waist dress (she is pictured wearing the dress below), but she wanted to try on the type of dress she dreamed of with a high neck and long sleeves. lace, Strozier said.



Tucker tries on a lace v-neck dress at a David’s Bridal store.

Strozier said the emotional experience made Tucker “overwhelmed with happiness” because his grandmother didn’t imagine “trying on a wedding dress would go that far.” For Strozier, it was important for her to repay her grandmother, who she said always put her family and community first. “She always made sacrifices to give with all her heart,” Strozier said, of her grandmother. “So returning a gift from my heart to her was priceless. “



Tucker tries on a garter at the store.

Tucker, mother of 4, 11-year-old grandmother and 18-year-old great-grandmother, was active in the fight for active civil rights and became a registered electoral officer in 1963 with Birmingham City Council, a Strozier said. Tucker’s work spanned 11 political administrations, starting with President Lyndon B. Johnson, his granddaughter added. “She was always the only one who made these kinds of sacrifices so that people knew their rights,” Strozier said. Since posting her grandmother’s story on Facebook, people around the world have shared the images of Tucker dressed as a bride. “She acts extremely excited like she knows who it is but she’s 94,” Strozier told Insider. “So when I told her “Grandma, Snoop Dogg just shared your photos on his Instagram” she was like, ‘Snoop Dogg?’ And we laughed because she probably doesn’t know who Snoop Dogg is. “ She added: “Now she says, ‘Do you think Oprah can call me?’ I said, ‘I don’t think so, grandma.’ “

