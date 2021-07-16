Man accused of conspiracy against Democrats abused steroids, proclaimed “REVOLUTION”

Two Californian men have been charged with allegedly conspiring to attack Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento with explosive devices following last year’s presidential election.

The men were charged Thursday by a federal court in San Francisco with conspiracy to destroy a building affecting interstate commerce and other related crimes, as part of a ploy to attack the Democratic headquarters of John L. Burton in Sacramento.

Ian Rogers, 45, of Napa, and Jarrod Copeland, 37, of Vallejo, began to prepare a series of “specific, detailed and serious” plans to attack Democrats with incendiary devices after the 2020 presidential election, according to court documents. The men also tried to gain the support of the militias in the hope that their attack would spark a movement to overthrow the government.

The charges come as authorities are on heightened alert to possible political violence following the Jan.6 invasion of Capitol Hill by supporters of then-President Donald Trump who sought to block certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

“Do you think something is wrong with me how excited I am to attack Democrats?” Rogers asked Copeland about a messaging app last December.

Copeland, who was arrested Wednesday, later told police he did not take Rogers’ statement seriously and only listened to him “let off steam.”

But court records indicate that Copeland encouraged Rogers’ talks about the violence, his messages indicating they would take action to keep Trump in power.

“If we see [Trump] We can’t win, we hit, “Copeland said in a post.” If they don’t listen to Trump, they’ll hear us. “

Copeland also contacted the Proud Boys and Three-Percenters, two extreme anti-government militias, and attempted to recruit individuals to join their plot in late December, authorities said.

The two men continued discussions of the violent attacks on Democrats after the certification of election results on Jan.6, according to the charges. Prosecutors alleged that the Jan.6 uprising on Capitol Hill inspired them, citing the enthusiastic Copeland posts that day that fantasized about violence.

“REVOLUTION,” “REVOLUTION,” “REVOLUTION,” Copeland said of the insurgency. “I’m fucked up with juice !!!!!”

“Damn, I want to ride in a fitted bag,” another of his posts said, referring to Sacramento and its military-style tactical gear and weapons.

Democratic headquarters in Sacramento was chosen as the first target to attack with explosive devices, and the two had discussed the next attack on Twitter and Facebook headquarters, prosecutors charged.

“You have to take heads,” Copeland said. “I hate to think so but I think we will have to die for what we believe in.”

Rogers was then arrested on January 15 for possession of five homemade bombs and remains in state custody in Napa County on multiple weapons charges. In total, authorities seized nearly 50 firearms and thousands of ammunition from his home and business, according to a criminal complaint.

Materials used to make destructive devices have also been found in his business, including black powder, end pipes and camps, and several manuals, such as “The Anarchist Cookbook”, the “US Army Improvised Munitions Handbook” and “Homemade C-4: A Recipe for Survival,” the complaint states.

Authorities also reported that they discovered a sticker on the window of Rogers’ vehicle that is commonly used by Three-Percenters.

A day after Rogers’ arrest, Copeland purged all communications with Rogers for fear of being found.

Court records indicate that Copeland joined the military in 2013, but was arrested for desertion in 2014 and again in 2016. He separated from the military in 2016 in a “non-honorable” landfill.

Copeland then joined the three percent and went on to assume an officer position in the militia group. Court records also discuss Copeland’s steroid use, noting his $ 1,200 purchase of steroids in December.

“The danger he poses to anyone with opposing political views is obvious,” court records said.

If found guilty, the two men could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a supervised release of three years and a fine of $ 250,000 for conspiracy, according to the Department of Justice.

Rogers also faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for his charge of additional weapons, and Copeland faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for his charge of destroying evidence.

Rogers’ attorney declined CNBC’s request for comment and Copeland’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

“It is illegal to bomb your suspected political opponents and does not fuel the kind of open and vigorous debate that created and sustained our constitutional democracy,” said US Prosecutor Stephanie M. Hinds. “The allegations in the indictment describe despicable conduct. Investigating and prosecuting those who prefer violence to discussion is as important as anything we do to protect our free society.”

Rusty Hicks, chairman of the California Democratic Party, called their alleged plot “extremely disturbing.”

“We are relieved to know that the plot was unsuccessful, that those suspected of being responsible are in custody and that our staff and volunteers are safe and sound,” Hicks said in a statement Thursday. “Yet this points to a broader problem of violent extremism that is far too common in political discourse today.”

CNBC’s Dan Mangan and Amanda Macias contributed to this report.