Versace and Fashion Nova sewed a dispute over the copy of clothing shortly before the trial

(Reuters) – Italian fashion house Gianni Versace has settled allegations that ‘fast fashion’ retailer Fashion Nova ripped off her ‘iconic’ designs – including a green dress singer and actress Jennifer Lopez wore to the Grammy Awards 2000 – for its own clothing line, according to a Los Angeles federal court order issued Friday.

the minute order said the parties had agreed to settle the case in principle, four days before the start of the trial.

Versace attorneys Andrew Gordon of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and Patrick Somers of Kendall Brill & Kelly, and its parent company Capri Holdings, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Fashion Nova and her attorneys Jeanne Gills and Cynthia Rigsby of Foley & Lardner also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Versace accused Los Angeles-based Fashion Nova in 2019 for infringing on her trademarks, trade dress and copyrights by copying three of her most famous dresses. He called Fashion Nova a “serial infringer” specializing in counterfeits, and said the company has been sued at least eight times by other designers since its launch in 2013.

New trend denied the allegations and asked the court invalidate Versace’s copyright records in 2020.

U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson presides.

In June, Anderson rejected the parties’ joint request to postpone the trial until 2022. The parties had asked the court to postpone the trial to allow Italian witnesses to travel to the United States and testify in person.

The case is Gianni Versace SRL v. Fashion Nova Inc., U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No.2: 19-cv-10074.

