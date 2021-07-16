Summer dresses to impress at all types of occasions

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Everywhere, calendars and planners are seriously getting the job done this summer. Last year we were basically looking for an excuse to jot down all the shots, even the ones we would have remembered anyway. This year, however, we have events! Occasions! Moments! And we need dresses for all!

There are tons of different occasions where a sundress would be appropriate, but they all call for different kinds of styles. That’s why we’ve rounded up 17 that we think you’ll love, whether you’re heading to an outdoor wedding or the beach!

For weddings

1. Our absolute favorite:You just can’t go wrong with something like thisslip dress xxxiticat at the moment, especially with its pretty cowl neck!

2.We like too :We like itWrap-effect dress BTFBM because it’s so flattering, but you can leave the shapewear at home!

3. We cannot forget:ThisGRECERELLE wrap dress is also great because you can adjust the fit!

4. Bonus:This floral stand-up collarnaggoo dress is nice and short in hot weather, but still chic enough for a wedding!

For brunch

5. Our absolute favorite:So many Amazon buyers love this ornate steering wheelDokotoo mini dress, and you can absolutely see it worn for sidewalk brunch!

6. We also like:ThisOFEFAN dress is a fabulous choice for when you want to keep things comfortable and easy while looking cute!

7. We cannot forget:This puffed sleeveExlura dress is a number one bestseller, and we love its updated cottagecore vibes!

For barbecues

8. Our absolute favorite:A barbecue means keeping things light and cute, which is why we love this trend.dress CNJFJ and its links to tie!

9. We also like:No more ties to tie? Obviously! This more fittedfloern dress will drive your Instagram followers crazy!

10. We cannot forget:This fluidAlvaQ camisole dress is nice and relaxed for all-day comfort, but we love how it’s upgraded with the buttons on the front!

For trips to the beach

11. Our absolute favorite:Be sure to take photos in thisRiviera Sun wrap dress before taking it off to the beach. The world needs to see these colorful pom poms!

12. We also like:The sheer mesh details on the voluminous sleeves of thisEkouaer dress are so cool!

13. We cannot forget:ThisBsubseach kaftan dress will turn heads, and we love its universally flattering fit!

14. Bonus:This otherBsubseach dress also deserves a mention for its incredible ocean print!

For city trips

15. Our absolute favorite:Heading to town for the day? You will integrate perfectly with the local population with thisECOWISH dress!

16. We also like:Ironically enough, you’ll find a lot of meadow dresses in big cities right now, and we love it.A. We are living a!

17. We cannot forget:Take a leather tote and low heels and you will have such a city-chic look with thisThe Drop Cinched Waist Shirt Dress!