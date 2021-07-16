LA Times Fashion Critic Reviews Winning Looks from ‘Making the Cut’: ‘Carpet Dress Redemption’ | Entertainment

Amazon’s “Making the Cut” reality series, which hit Los Angeles-based designer Jonny Cota, winner of its inaugural season, is back and shining in your home (assuming your home has Amazon Prime). As with last season, which kicked off last March just days after the world was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, two episodes will drop each week, with each episode’s limited-edition winning look available for purchase at Amazon’s “Making the Cut” page. (In response to last season’s rapid sale, some items were gone almost immediately, most within a few days, producers note that there will be “increased availability” this time around.) The ultimate price also remains the Same: In addition to the kind of exposure that only reality TV can provide, the winner will take home $ 1 million and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion. And Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum are back as hosts oozing their palpable chemistry among coworkers.

There are also notable changes. The number of participants was reduced slightly from 12 to 10, as was the total number of episodes from 10 to eight. There are also new fashion insider judges: Canadian-born model Winnie Harlow and LA-based designer and Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott are on deck from the start, along with designer Prabal Gurung and the Celebrity stylist Shiona Turini who will appear as guest judges in the upcoming episodes.

One of the biggest changes, however, is the location. Instead of touring the world in several top fashion capitals (last season’s locations included Paris, Tokyo and New York), Season 2 was filmed entirely in the Los Angeles area, with the Calamigos Malibu ranch serving as a base or, as Klum calls it. in the first episode of the season, a “fashion bubble”.

Episode 1: Confusing Bathrobes and the Redemption of Carpet Robes

The first task of the candidates in the bubble is to create two branded looks, one on the runway and one accessible capturing “a philosophy,” as Gunn puts it, “that embodies and defines [every successful] Mark. The “challenge to know you” is about as softball as it gets. Any designer who’s sent clothes to a runway even once should be able to distill their point of view, their vibe, into a few solid pieces. They should also be able to articulate it, which is why one-on-one interviews with Vogue Business Innovation Editor-in-Chief Maghan McDowell are factored into the judges’ decisions. Given that all 10 nominees are established designers, it’s not surprising both sides of the challenge well enough not to be worth mentioning, but there were a few disconnections.

One was Lendrell Martin, a designer with over a decade of experience under his belt. He was able to describe his eponymous brand for men and women for cameras with aplomb as “focusing on tailoring, texture and craftsmanship” from a point of view as succinct as one might hope. On top of that, he answered McDowell’s brand identity question as easily as one could answer the phone. The only problem? The judges didn’t see it in what Martin sent to the podium. The accessible look, worn by a male model, paired high-cuffed khakis with a white pleated bib shirt that Klum described as “just a shirt and pants we don’t need to have.” The runway look that followed was a puzzling patterned mix of shirt dress, overcoat and belted robe. “You’re supposed to tell us who you are,” Scott said. “I have no idea who you are.

The biggest disconnect came from the lips and look of Gary Graham, who has been in the fashion business twice as long as Martin. His female label, Franklin, GaryGraham422, of New York City, is a second act, which he launched after folding his namesake line in 2018. On camera backstage, Graham skillfully sums up his approach; in front of McDowell, he’s the verbal equivalent of every inch: “My brand statement is… I’m really here to explore… create a storytelling-driven home shopping experience,” he explains.

This being reality TV, the magic of video editing manages to fill the brand’s backstory and the looks that define the brand. We see Graham stocking up on historic floral rug textile from Thistle Hill Weavers, heading for military blankets at a surplus store, and swinging by a graveyard where he rips a name from a faded gravestone and covered with moss. The result? A pair of feminine looks with fierce shoulders combining bold patterns with military motifs.

The runway look was the more structured of the two, a mixed-fit long-sleeved coat dress that cinched at the waist. It consisted of a reproduction jacquard carpet fabric paired with pieces of a recycled olive dull military blanket and a blue naval officer coat, whose brass buttons were reused to fasten the front and waistband. . One of those floral designs (exploded and multiplied by computer) has been transferred to the accessible look, a button-down chiffon shirt dress printed with the pattern and then overdyed in dull olive. The choice of fabric, the shorter sleeves and the tie waist belt gave it a cooler but equally stunning look. Of course, similar mashups have been done before (Alexander McQueen and Greg Lauren are two brands that come to mind), but Graham put his own twist on them and the result was two looks that could have easily gone off the runways. from Paris or New York. And both hinted at a deeper story of life, death, and rebirth.

“It’s about redemption,” Graham told the judges at the end of the episode. When he was announced as the winner moments later, it was hard not to see him as some sort of redemption for the designer as well. As Graham’s shirt dress made its way to Amazon, Lendrell Martin walked home, the first victim of Season 2.

The takeaway: Graham’s vintage-inspired puff-sleeve shirtdress with a handkerchief hem ($ 79.90) serves exactly what customers are currently looking for for comfortable, easy-to-wear clothing with a DIY vibe and a story just deep enough to make a meaningful connection. The result is the redemption of a rug robe for him and comfort food on a hanger for the rest of us.

Episode 2: Rocks, Sand, and Resort Outfits

The second episode, which was supposed to focus on resortwear looks, turned out to be more about the power of social media. Indeed, the judges (including guest judge Prabal Gurung) were split between two potential winners, London-based Joshua Scacheri, and New York-based Andrea Pitter, and the final decision was left to a group of influencers. who work with Amazon’s fashion website, The Drop.

Scacheri, an Australian-born designer with a penchant for pops of color, created a bold, blocky pattern in yellow, purple, and blue inspired by rocks, sand, surf, and phone lines (yes, phone lines). ) that he spotted on a trip to Will Rogers State Beach. Her runway look consisted of a pair of knee-length printed silk shorts in the pattern, worn with a one-button shawl-collar blazer in bright blue with a sheer mesh back panel. (At Gunn’s request, Scacheri had judiciously replaced his original color choice with a seafoam green shade he spotted on a lifeguard tower.) His accessible look used the same pattern in a pool cover. / easy to ventilate kimono layered over a fishnet top and worn with bright yellow high waisted drawstring pants with cropped legs so voluminous and puffy the model almost seemed to be wearing a skirt.

Brooklyn-based bridal wear designer Pitter put on an equally strong show with a chiffon swimsuit and pool blanket for her accessible look and a bodycon one-shoulder and knee-length dress for her runway. , the two versions of a red and black abstract pattern she had designed that fell somewhere between branched coral, animal print, and tie-dye meets Rorschach’s inkblot.

However, the challenge was also to have each designer photograph their appearance on the model as it might appear in a social media post, and have those images judged by the aforementioned social media influencers. On that note, Pitter, who photographed her looks next to eye-catching patio furniture, placed second behind Schacheri, whose models posed in front of a reflective window.

The takeaway: Two of three pieces of Schacheri’s winning runway-to-retail look, an ivory mesh tank top ($ 29.90) and a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg chartreuse stretch-crepe pants ($ 64.90) looked comfortable though cookie cutters. But the piece that burst with personality, the kimono-meets-pool-dress ($ 64.90) is passionate beachwear with an LA-inspired twist and well worth shelling some clams.

