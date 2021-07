The button-down shirt that Mj Rodriguez wore cleverly as a dress

The Valentinos Couture Fall / Winter 2021 show was filled with 84 different runway looks, each more colorful than the next. There were oversized red feathered headdresses, fuchsia coats layered over neon stockings, and bright green dresses topped with turquoise gloves. The Valentinos show filled Paris 2021 Haute Couture looks with over-the-top dresses with feather details. All the color lived on the catwalk while the guests wore white. The front row stars (who logged on virtually to the show), in particular, wore uniforms. Pose Actor Mj Rodriguez wore a crisp white button-down shirt with studded beige pumps while other famous faces such as Taraji P. Henson and Emma Roberts followed suit with their own button-down outfits. They all wore matching Valentino Uomo shirts to support the brand’s new couture collection. To dress up their polished tops, the stars accessorized different versions of the Valentinos Garavani Alcove Top Handle Box bag and the Alcove pumps. Rodriguez and Henson opted for similarly colored pumps and studded bags while Roberts walked away from the group with an animal print handbag with a red handle. Unlike Rodriguez, Henson and Roberts chose to tighten their waists with Valentino belts. This style tip demonstrated how easy it is to modify a button-down shirt to make it your own. If heels and the belt aren’t your thing, you can even wear this piece with a pair of chunky daddy sneakers and tuck the top halfway into your bottom. the unending number of ways to style a single breasted white is enough proof that this piece should already be in your wardrobe. He can be called up anytime for work or casual encounters, and he appears to be track approved as well. (Can you imagine this item paired with jeans and platform boots next season? You’ll look amazing.) If you’re still looking for a perfect, polished button-down shirt, you can get the option Valentino, as on your favorite stars, below. Notice they’re wearing a men’s shirt, but there’s a similar oversized version for women. Plus, if you’re nervous about wearing a shirt as a dress, you can buy real shirt dresses that provide a little more coverage than a cheeky men’s button-down top. Some of these styles even come with a belt so you can recreate the Henson and Roberts looks. Overall, button down shirts are incredibly easy to style for the summer when you want to be comfortable and together. We only include products independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

