‘Making the Cut’ Store: Season 2 Winning Looks, Reviewed

The following story contains spoilers from the first and second episodes of Amazons Making the Cut Season 2. Read our interview with the Season 1 winner here.

Amazon’s runway-to-cashier reality series Making the Cut, which hit Los Angeles-based designer Jonny Cota, winner of its inaugural season, is back and beaming into your home (assuming your house has Amazon Prime). As with last season, which kicked off last March just days after the world was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, two episodes will drop each week, with each limited-edition winning episode available for purchase at Amazons making the cut page. (In response to last season’s rapid sale, some items were gone almost immediately, most within a few days, producers note that there will be increased availability this time around.) The ultimate price also remains the same: In addition to the kind of exposure that only reality TV can provide, the winner will take home $ 1 million and a mentorship with Amazon Fashion. And Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum are back as hosts oozing their palpable chemistry among coworkers.

There are also notable changes. The number of participants was reduced slightly from 12 to 10, as was the total number of episodes from 10 to eight. There are also new fashion insider judges: Canadian-born model Winnie Harlow and LA-based designer and Moschino Creative Director Jeremy Scott are on deck from the start, along with designer Prabal Gurung and the Celebrity stylist Shiona Turini who will appear as guest judges in the upcoming episodes.

One of the biggest changes, however, is the location. Instead of touring the world in several top fashion capitals (last season’s locations included Paris, Tokyo, and New York), Season 2 was shot entirely in the Los Angeles area, featuring Malibus Calamigo Ranch serving as a home base or, as Klum calls it in the season premiere, a fashion bubble.

Episode 1: Confusing Bathrobes and the Redemption of Carpet Robes

The first task of the candidates in the bubble is to create two branded looks, one on the runway and one accessible, capturing a philosophy, as Gunn puts it, that embodies and defines [every successful] Mark. The challenge of knowing yourself is about as softball as it gets. Any designer who has sent clothes to a runway even once should be able to distill their point of view, their vibe, into a few solid pieces. They should also be able to articulate it, which is why the individual interviews with Maghan McDowell, editor-in-chief of Vogue Business innovation factor in judges’ decisions. Given that all 10 nominees are established designers, it’s no surprise that most did well enough on both sides of the challenge not to be worth mentioning. But there were a few disconnections.

One was Lendrell Martin, a designer with over a decade of experience under his belt. He was able to describe his eponymous brand for men and women for cameras with aplomb focusing on stitching, texture and craftsmanship “a point of view as succinct as one would hope. On top of that, he answered the question about who the McDowells brand as easily as one could answer the phone. The only Judges didn’t see it in what Martin sent to the catwalk. The accessible look, worn by a male model, paired cuffed khakis with a white pleated bib shirt which Klum described as just a shirt and a pair of pants that we don’t need to have. The runway look that followed was a confusing patterned mix of shirt dress, overcoat and bathrobe. belted in. You’re supposed to tell us who you are, Scott said. I have no idea who you are.

The biggest disconnect came from the lips and look of Gary Graham, who has been in the fashion business twice as long as Martin. Her female label, Franklin, NY’s GaryGraham422, is a second act, which he kicked off after folding his namesake line in 2018. On camera backstage, Graham skillfully sums up his approach; In front of McDowell, it’s the verbal equivalent of every inch: my branding statement is … I’m really here to explore … create a storytelling-driven home shopping experience, he explains.

This being reality TV, the magic of video editing manages to fill the brand’s backstory and the looks that define the brand. We see Graham sourcing historic floral patterned carpet textiles from Thistle Hill Weavers , going looking for army blankets at a surplus store and swinging by a graveyard where he rips a name from a faded, moss-covered gravestone. The result? A pair of feminine looks with fierce shoulders combining bold patterns with military motifs.

Gary Grahams who won the retail runway look of Episode 1 of Making the Cut Season 2 is a vintage-inspired puff-sleeve shirtdress with a handkerchief hem ($ 79.90). (Amazon Studios)

The runway look was the more structured of the two, a mixed-fit long-sleeved coat dress that cinched at the waist. It consisted of a reproduction jacquard carpet fabric paired with pieces of a recycled olive drab military blanket and a navy officer’s blue coat, whose brass buttons were reused to fasten the front and waistband. . One of those floral designs (exploded and multiplied by computer) has been transferred to the accessible look, a button-down chiffon shirt dress printed with the pattern and then overdyed in dull olive. The choice of fabric, the shorter sleeves and the tie waist belt gave it a cooler but equally stunning look. Of course, similar mashups have been done before (Alexander McQueen and Greg Lauren are two brands that come to mind), but Graham put his own twist on them and the result was two looks that could have easily gone off the runways. from Paris or New York. And both hinted at a deeper story of life, death, and rebirth.

It’s about redemption, Graham told the judges at the end of the episode. When he was announced as the winner moments later, it was hard not to see him as some sort of redemption for the designer as well. As the Grahams shirtdress made its way to Amazon, Lendrell Martin walked home, the first victim of season 2.

The takeaway: Grahams Vintage inspired puff sleeve shirt dress with handkerchief hem ($ 79.90) serves exactly what customers are looking for today for comfortable, easy-to-wear clothing with a DIY vibe and a story just deep enough to make a meaningful connection. The result is the redemption of a rug robe for him and comfort food on a hanger for the rest of us.

Episode 2: Rocks, Sand, and Resort Outfits

The second episode, which was supposed to focus on resortwear looks, turned out to be more about the power of social media. That’s because the judges (including guest judge Prabal Gurung) were split between two potential winners, London-based Joshua Scacheri, and New York-based Andrea Pitter, and the final decision was left to a group of ‘influencers who work with Amazon’s fashion website. Drop.

Scacheri, an Australian-born designer with a penchant for pops of color, created a bold, blocky pattern in yellow, purple, and blue inspired by rocks, sand, surf, and phone lines (yes, phone lines). ) that he spotted on a trip to Will Rogers State Beach. Her runway look consisted of a pair of knee-length printed silk shorts in the pattern, worn with a one-button shawl-collar blazer in bright blue with a sheer mesh back panel. (At Gunns’ insistence, Scacheri had wisely replaced his original color choice with a speckled shade of seafoam green on a lifeguard tower.) His accessible look used the same pattern in an easy pool cover / kimono. airy layered over a mesh top and worn with bright yellow high waisted drawstring pants with cropped legs so voluminous and puffed the model almost seemed to be wearing a skirt.

Joshua Scacheris’ winning look Making the Cut Episode 2 features a kimono-meets-pool-dress ($ 69.90) with a print inspired by rocks, sand, surf and even phone lines spotted on a trip to Will Rogers State Beach. (Amazon Studios)

Brooklyn-based bridal wear designer Pitter put on an equally strong show with a chiffon swimsuit and pool blanket for her accessible look and a bodycon one-shoulder and knee-length dress for her runway. , both versions of a red and black patterned abstract hanger designed that sits somewhere between branched coral, animal print, and tie-dye meets Rorschach inkblot.

However, the challenge was also to have each designer photograph their appearance on the model as it might appear in a social media post, and have those images judged by the aforementioned social media influencers. On that note, Pitter, who photographed her looks next to eye-catching patio furniture, placed second behind Schacheri, whose models posed in front of a reflective window.

Key takeaway: two of three Schacheris pieces winning the retail show ivory mesh tank top ($ 29.90) and a pair of high-waisted, wide-leg chartreuse stretch-crepe pants ($ 64.90) looked comfy if cookie cutter. But the room that burst with personality the kimono-meets-pool-dress ($ 64.90) is passionate beach resort wear with an LA-inspired twist that is well worth shelling some clams.