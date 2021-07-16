How Upcycled Fashion Label started almost on time

Women running their own businesses? We love to see it. In our monthly series Spotlight on Small Business, we talk to independent fashion entrepreneurs about their journey to becoming your own boss. Here, tips for fundraising, developing a marketing strategy, browsing social media and more, straight from the women who have done it themselves.



Kayla Sade, the creator and founder of Almost on Time, has a knack for turning nothing into something. In his hands, the cozy pieces typically reserved for the sofa become objects to wear in the city. “I create structured knit sweaters by playing with contrasting materials and new shapes that fascinate me,” she says. Take the butterfly cutout sweater, pictured below, which is made from second-hand recycled cable knits and features a whalebone bodice and lace-up details. This modern take on corsetry, influenced by feminine silhouettes and streetwear, pushes the boundaries of standard fashion. “[My brand] is a call to end fast fashion. It’s part of the slow fashion movement and emphasizes targeted clothing creation, ”says Sade, a San Francisco native who recently moved to Brooklyn, New York, to open his studio. “Each piece is made by one person from recycled materials and old clothes. We take our time to make each piece and believe that the process of making our clothes shouldn’t be rushed.

An Almost on Time knit corset-sweater featured in Marie Claire’s summer 2021 issue. Diego Armando Mendoza placeholder image

About getting started

“It all started just over a year ago with a ton of curiosity and a desire to create. I wanted to recreate things that I couldn’t afford. I fell in love with Vivienne Westwood’s corsets and wanted to recreate them myself. I just wanted to learn to sew and do things on my own. I went to a little charter school for high school and [doing it yourself] was kind of the school lifestyle. So I [wasn’t] even think[ing] on sustainability in the fashion sense.

A corset top in preparation. Courtesy of Almost On Time The finished product. Courtesy of Almost On Time

About the use of social media as a tool

“I started doing things on Depop and [my social media presence] just grew up really fast. The first corset I made went viral and brought a lot of traffic to my page. There was – all of a sudden – this request, but I never tried to meet that request. Quarantine has a lot to do with it, people are definitely more on their phones. I was lucky in the sense that I had an audience very early on. “

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

On maintaining your own recycled supply chain

“I work with local seamstresses in San Francisco. I give them the pattern I designed and they help me produce my work. I design everything in my apartment. When it comes to materials, I like to use well-known brands like Nike and Champion. When I first started I used Nike sweatshirts specifically because I know the products were always made of the same material and that was a way to keep the materials consistent. I go to thrift stores myself and I buy all the materials I started with sweatshirts. but now I’m diversifying with my collection of sweaters. I have placed a few larger orders with Urban Outfitters, but I like to limit them to small drops. “

Courtesy of Almost On Time Another upcycled cable knit creation from Almost on Time. Courtesy of Almost On Time

On the future of the line

“I intend to continue experimenting with made-to-measure recycled clothes, but also to make new clothes inspired by my recycled creations with circularity in mind. I think using environmentally friendly materials like organic cotton is a start, but not a solution to solving the problem. of waste in the fashion and clothing industry. As I continue to learn more about how clothes are produced, the more I realize that there is an immediate need for innovation and change. It was a challenge for me to create larger amounts of recycled clothing just because of the way things were put together. Reusing old materials to make new ones helps me think on a bigger scale for the future.

For more information on the next drop, see almostontimesf.com or follow the brand on Instagram.

A version of this story appears in the Summer 2021 issue of Marie Claire.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io