Fashion
15 summer dresses to buy now
On a hot summer day, the last thing you want to worry about is putting together an intricate ensemble as you run out for a happy hour or a picnic in the park. Supplement that notion with an overriding desire for comfort, and you end up with dresses as a sartorial solution to all your seasonal needs. If you’re looking for new styles to add to your rotation, we’ve asked our employees to share the dresses they’ve lived in over the past few months. Results range from printed noon to figure-hugging knit maxi to sparkling mini, all of which promise to transport you seamlessly from day to night, from office to dinner, beach to town.
Jess Teves, Content Manager
Maidstone printed cotton-voile midi dress
This dreamy, sweet and pink dress is all I want to experience this summer with lots of gold jewelry and big hats, of course. Besides this understated, almost nostalgic Hawaiian print dress, I love how you can wear it strapless too, if you want.
How? ‘Or’ What
Blossom Cutout Beach Dress
This ethereal dress is crafted from the Lycra bodysuit discreetly housed inside voluminous sleeves and a flowy chiffon fabric. I dare say that if there ever was a dress to scream summer vacation, this one could be this one.
Patbo
Lorraine knit dress
I am getting it back now because I am so afraid it will run out in the fall. It’s the perfect all-year-round dress that I can pair with sandals and chunky gold jewelry in the summer, and layer it under leather and blazers in the fall and winter.
Ronny kobo
Leya Kaufman, Head of Sales and Brand Partnerships
Asymmetric cotton jersey dress
This is the type of dress I could live in. This is the perfect summer essential for the office so far that I want to repeat with my hair pulled back, any sandal in my closet, and big gold hoops. Like any all-round classic LWD, it is also an invitation to go on vacation.
Loewe
Comoroto long dress
For me, summer always calls for a few dresses with unexpected cutouts, but that doesn’t mean I want to live in bodycon silhouettes. I love this slightly playful and voluminous version of a maxi dress that shows off a bit of skin. This dress was also handcrafted by Venezuelan artisans.
Efran Mogollon
Midi dress with bow and mixed prints
I’ve also fallen for Farm Rio’s eye-catching colors and prints all season long. While my wardrobe tends to be filled with neutrals all year round, after a few summer barbecues or going to the beach, I need to put on a pop of color. As a bonus, this dress pairs perfectly with an Aperol Spritz.
Rio Farm
Camille Freestone, Associate Style Editor
x Emilia Wickstead Nika Caftan
This collaboration presents two of my favorite brands that have come together for a collection that fully evokes the refined “the sweet life“feeling I’m trying to channel this summer. The classic striped pattern will go perfectly with brown leather shoes and accessories.
Emporio Sirenuse
Dolly silk dress
As a rather pale person, I grew up with the archaic idea that I couldn’t wear yellow. Luckily, I broke that boring illusion and had so much fun sporting the sunny shade. This simple mini dress is super flattering and pairs with everything from summer sandals to high Converse shoes.
Recreational Habits
Polka dot dress
During the summer I tend to gravitate towards dresses that are super boxy and super short (if you can’t tell by my other selections). Not only is this extremely flattering (and forgiving), it’s therefore comfortable. And with the happier energy of this season, I found myself gravitating towards more and more colors, which is a rarity for me.
Detachment
Caroline Dunn, Affiliations Coordinator
Cutout midi dress
If you’ve ever watched Bravo Summer house, you will know that “summer is meant to be FUN”, and this dress is. If you happen to have an upcoming brunch that has the potential to become an all-day affair, this one should be a no-brainer.
Zara
Ama Kwarteng, beauty editor
Angelica midi slip dress
With a draped cowl neck, side slit and low back, this slip dress is a subtle and sexy summer dress that doesn’t give the impression that you’re on your way to Avenue Nightclub (RIP). The mid-length fit paired with the lightweight fabric of this dress also makes it suitable for any summer occasion, from an early evening dinner to rooftop drinks.
Free people
Tyra Cutout Crochet Knit Maxi Dress
I’ve been a huge fan of the crochet knit dress trend, and I don’t see my love waning anytime soon. The material not only adds a tactile dimension, but it is also an ultra-breathable fabric which, in addition to the eye-catching cutout at the waist, makes this dress a great wardrobe choice during hot summer days. summer.
Gaia worship
Gaïa mini dress
If you search the dictionary for “dressing gown” I’m pretty sure you’ll see this look. Together, the mini silhouette, saturated colors, and bold prints make this bodycon dress perfect for any event where you want to steal the show and get a great Instagram shot while doing it.
You will do London
