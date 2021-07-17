Best new for men this week, July 16, 2021





Courtesy We are now in the middle of summer, which means our electricity bills are going to be quite high at the end of the month. Let’s mitigate that by walking outside and dropping it like it’s hot (literally) with a few drops. The week’s outings gave us the specs of an Olympic skateboarder, a collaboration via Biggie and Budweiser, and some powerful and cool Balenciaga kicks exclusively at Kith. Virgil Abloh is also returning to his DJ roots with a new collection, and H&M has jumped on the Keith Haring bandwagon. We even have an option for the little man in your life. Now start buying and try to keep cool because the temperature is deadly. Want essential buying advice on a regular basis? Register for Esquire Select. Advertising – Continue Reading Below RXCX T-shirt Born x Raised + Dead City Punk

bornxraised.com $ 28.00 Hollywood sunglasses Private Revaux x Nyjah Huston

priverevaux.com $ 44.95 One week before the Summer Olympics and with skateboarding officially on the list for the first time, eyewear brand Privé Revaux called on the American team Nyjah Huston for a collection of sunglasses. Favored to take top honors at the Games, those specs, in many ways, show he’s aiming for gold. Heat monitoring Along with skateboarding, surfing also made its Games debut. To celebrate the debut, Nixon released a limited edition version of its Heat watch. The timepiece is available in aqua blue and gold, is water resistant (of course) and features a hardened mineral crystal display. Summer games tie-dye t-shirt GUESS Originals

guess.com $ 49.00 More Olympic products: Guess Originals have released a capsule collection, from tie-dye shirts with flags of the nations to denim jackets with the Olympic Games symbol fashioned into the brand’s triangular logo, perfectly prepared for watching the Games. Running sneakers Balenciaga

Kith $ 1,090.00 Run, Don’t Walk: Balenciaga has released limited-edition versions of its Runner sneakers, available exclusively at Kith. The collection comes in three colourways – black, white and burgundy – and is meant to have a DIY feel. Copy them while they’re available, because these bad boys won’t be around for long. Keith Haring classic fit shirt Keith Haring, the prolific street artist, has been adopted by many labels. His foundation has partnered with everyone, from Lacoste and Reebok to Coach and Comme des Garçons. Today, H&M has taken the Haring Train, continuing its legacy as fashion’s favorite art prodigy. Alpargata Rover shoes Toms’ classic Alpargata gets a 2021 update. Called Rover, the new collection features a ribbed knit collar, water resistant construction, high density padding and dual density rubber soles that are ideal for , well, roam. Crown hoodie Budweiser x Biggie

shopbeergear.com $ 60.00 The King of Brooklyn meets the King of Beers. Budweiser has partnered with the estate of The Notorious BIG (née Christopher Wallace) on a merch that celebrates the GOAT The limited edition collection is a forerunner of a concert pay tribute to the rapper on August 19 at the Prospect Park Bandshell, which is set to feature Busta Rhymes, Lil Kim, The Lox and more. The well-being day KENNETH COLE

kennethcole.com $ 95.00 Wellness is a booming industry and Kenneth Cole is jumping into the action. The label recently released a watch, aptly titled The Wellness, which reads body temperature and blood pressure, monitors oxygen levels and steps, and tracks calories. So if you are looking to improve your health this summer, hang on to this timepiece and pair it with some powerful and nifty gym shorts. CVO deck shoe Noah x Sperry

https://noahny.com/ $ 78.00 Noah and Sperry have given us such great shoes since their first collaboration in 2018. This year’s version is no different. SSENSE Exclusive Green & Blue Puff Logo Kids Hoodie Do you have a swaggering child? Ssense has what you need. The retailer has partnered with children’s clothing brands Tekla Kids, Kids Worldwide, Louisa Ballou and OOOF on capsule collections that are just too cool for school. If only they came in big boy sizes. Pioneer Painting S / S T-shirt White

off—white.com $ 365.00 Virgil Abloh is a lot of things: product designer, architect, fashion maestro and DJ. For his last act, the founder of Off-White combined the last two descriptors. Abloh has teamed up with Pioneer DJ, a sound equipment manufacturer, on a very limited-edition line of t-shirts, jackets and accessories with turntable prints or the phrase “Sound Engineering”. If you’re a multihypenate yourself, be sure to take this line for a spin. Leather mules Basket gallery

shopping cart.gallery $ 200.00 Let’s say it all together: mules are our friends. And this one, in particular, has to be your BFF. Dickies Wide Leg Trousers Dickies took a trip to Tokyo. The proven work pant supplier has collaborated with TOGA’s Yasuko Furuta on stylish pieces that are too good to be overlooked. Barry samaha

