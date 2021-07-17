Local fashion icon to compete for “fittest on earth”





If you know local fashion designer Anne Namba, you might be surprised by another of her many accomplishments this time around as an athlete. Namba has been in the fashion industry for over 30 years. Around this time, she managed to carve out a place for herself in the fashion world with her distinct brand. She has designed clothes for legends like Aretha Franklin and Elizabeth Taylor, and many more. She describes herself as being goal-oriented, so when she began another journey as a CrossFit athlete, she knew she would dream big. Anne number CrossFit Hawaii trainer Kimo Kockleman and Anne Namba. Now Namba is training for the CrossFit Games happening later this month. For CrossFit athletes, this is the Olympics of their world. Athletes from around the world compete against each other for four months in a training series culminating in the Games, where the winners claim the “Fittest on Earth” title. Namba is one of only two Hawaii-based athletes to compete in Wisconsin this year. Shell will face the 19 best women in the world in its age group. “I’m going to be so nervous, but I’m kind of going with the attitude of just enjoying the moment, enjoying everything, having a lot of fun,” she said. “It’s going to be through the roof, being in the ‘Colosseum’ with 19 other top female athletes from my age group. It’s going to be crazy.” The Conversation caught up with Namba to find out how she went from a fashion icon to a competitive athlete. Click on the “Listen” button to hear this interview. The CrossFit Games will begin July 27 in Madison, Wisconsin. Hawaiian athlete Mary Schwing of CrossFit 808 will also participate. Elijah and Keo Subiono, two Hawaiian born brothers living in Texas, will compete in the teen division. This segment aired on The Conversation on July 15, 2021.

