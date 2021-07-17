Spring season review: men’s soccer

RIO GRANDE VALLEY The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men’s football team really got the upper hand during the 2021 spring season as the head coach of the UTRGV Bryheem Hancock was settling into his first season at the helm.

Coach Hancock’s goals at the start of his first season were not about the number of wins or goals scored. He wanted to keep it simple and set his goals on the team.

“My goals were simple,” Hancock said. “I wanted them to enjoy it every day. I wanted them not to take anything for granted every day, whether in practice or in games. I also wanted them to enjoy each other’s company too. Some of the guys hadn’t done it for over a year in competition, I haven’t trained for a year in competition. Just so I could get back into a routine and give them some normalcy. Then there was the way we wanted guys to play and how we each wanted to hold each other accountable. That was the culture and it’s going in the right direction. “

As it turns out, orienting these goals towards student-athletes has helped create the kind of culture that breeds success. The Vaqueros found this success early on, scoring five wins and a few draws in their opening seven matches.

The first win of the season saw the Vaqueros topple Seattle U, which was ranked No.15 in College Soccer News’ preseason rankings. It was the first time in the history of the program that the Vaqueros had won a victory over a ranked opponent.

After a scoreless draw with California Baptist, the Vaqueros beat Utah Valley 3-1, beat UNLV 3-1, faced San Jose State in a 1-1 draw, beat Air Force 3-1, and beat Houston Baptist 4-3.

The roster was full of talent, but it was how quickly everyone could adapt to each other that determined the success of the Vaqueros.

“I think the most important thing was how quickly we got together,” Hancock said. “They learned a whole new style of play in a short period of time. We also had to trust each other. Trust everyone who came out on the pitch. It all started in training. It was a cool guy environment. competing hard with each other. We also had to control the things that we could control, and I think the guys did a good job with that. “

A big reason the Vaqueros clicked so quickly was because of the comeback group. The Vaqueros have welcomed 15 new faces this season, and it was going to be a challenge getting everyone on board in no time, but with people like the seniors. Guillaume Akio and Bryce Box , junior Elyad Shojaei and Trevor Schneider this transition was smooth.

Coach Hancock challenged Returns to take on more of a leadership role instead of relying on the coaching staff to do certain things and it seemed that challenge was accepted.

“From day one, when I took the job, these were the key guys I called individually,” Hancock said. “I told them the team is going as far as the players can take them. Coaches have things that we put in place, just a framework, and we hold them accountable. Ultimately, the most powerful way for the team to move forward positively is through guys who have been there. Guys who have invested a lot in the program. Guys who have had their ups and downs. Guys who will be mentors for these young guys. That’s the commitment we got from these keys older guys, and I expect that to continue. “

Leading the charge in the leadership role was Akio, who recovered from a knee injury and was determined to end his college career on a high note.

Akio was not only a leader off the pitch, but also on the pitch. He led the team in goals (7) and points (17) and was second on the team in assists (3) as he was named the WAC offensive player of the year.

Being able to lead in both aspects is what made Akio so great for the Vaqueros and he hasn’t taken either of those roles for granted.

“He was important to us in two ways,” Hancock said. “First, it was his work ethic, his daily approach, and he never cheated the game. He never cheated in training. Everything we did, he was competitive but also, c was his leadership. Seeing him with the younger ones. Putting his arm around them when they needed it. Getting that from a guy who’s been here so long and being a real leader who really cares about every guy. team, I think that’s why he’s been so successful. He’s done a great job of both mastering his efforts on the pitch but also figuring out how to make those around him feel comfortable and better.”

Akio has definitely improved his entourage as a junior Reshaun walks fed on Akio’s energy to make his own offensive contributions. Walkes scored five goals in eight matches as he won second-team All-WAC honors.

Junior Moiad ankir led the team with four assists which was the second most WAC count this season and was also named in the All-WAC second team.

While Akio led the offensive, the Vaqueros’ defense was not to be mocked. Shojaei, who won first-team All-WAC honors, anchored the back line which has seen new faces this season.

Adding a freshman Javier chavez , junior Jan English who rose to defenseman, and Schneider who was in his first season as a starting goalie made this backline one of the best in the WAC.

Overall, the Vaqueros’ defense allowed just nine goals, which was the least of the WAC.

To achieve this kind of success from a team with so many new faces, it took the trust and commitment of everyone involved.

“I think the most important thing is that they bought from day one,” Hancock said. “It was a new back line with a new goalkeeper. It was a challenge. In the pre-season they placed us eighth because they saw a lot of holes of what was coming and what was to come. . It was going to be up to the guys to show the rest of the conference that we were prepared and ready and that we are proud of what we do as a defensive group, what they have done. Then you have a keeper behind them. who proved he could clean and Trevor played a big part of that with the full four. They gave the squad confidence that if we scored a goal we knew we had a good chance of winning. Their engagement from the start. day one has been the most rewarding thing for me in terms of this back line. “

The Vaqueros clicked on all cylinders in the spring. They have had some big wins and have definitely turned heads in the college football world.

This turned out to be the case when the Vaqueros placed in the top 25 in the United Soccer Coaches National poll for the first time in the history of the program. Such a feat validates all of the program’s hard work, but it also sets a new standard for the future.

“It means obviously you’re doing things the right way if other teams take notice of your performance,” Hancock said. “It’s something that we want to maintain. It’s something that will hopefully prepare us for longevity and obviously it helps the morale and confidence of the guys. From a recruiting standpoint, it helps us. helps to be competitive moving forward, but it also gives us confidence that we are there. “

While the spring season has turned out to be quite successful for the Vaqueros with wins, awards and standings, the season did not end as coach Hancock would have liked as the Vaqueros failed in the WAC tournament. .

There was so much he could be proud of in his first season at the helm of the program, but he also knows there is a lot to learn after falling in the WAC tournament against future Air Force champions. .

“The game is about little, little things,” Hancock said. “There are a lot of detailed moments in matches and it’s about being perfect every moment of those matches. It can be a little thing that can come back to be a good result or a negative result. I think our team is going to get a lot of experience this season playing on the road, being able to prepare against the best conference teams on the road and getting results and playing in the WAC tournament. I think that this will help the group, especially the younger ones, to feel more experienced as they enter their first real years. “

The spring 2021 season helped bring the program into a new era and raised the bar of expectations.

From what we saw in the spring, the Vaqueros are off to a good start.

