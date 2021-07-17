Welcome to the Renaissance Tank Top





The tank top is a simple garment: it is made in a sometimes ribbed fabric, cut with a U-neckline, and ending with two straps (the width of which may vary). It’s nearly perfect, depending on the design, and deeply practical in the warmer months. And for a while, that’s exactly what the tank was: simple, practical, a little sultry, but nothing crazy. There’s a reason it’s so often used as a sober counterpoint to a trendy pair of pants, or as a layering tool under an unbuttoned button placket. But thanks to a new band of daring designers, the humble tank is now taking its long-awaited and seriously decorative place at the center of the scene. It’s hard to say exactly when the tank top began to exceed its historical limits, but Australian brand Dion Lees Spring / Summer 20, offering both see-through and second-skin tank tops, marked a radical change. At Madonnas ‘recent Pride Week party at the Boom Boom room, it looked like every reveler had donned one of the designers’ signature tank tops (or knockoff). In Lees’ world, tank tops are architecturally distorted, sultry and exciting. I have fun with the way I dress and love to dress, to feel sexy and provocative, says Lee. The human body and skin are beautiful, so I find ways to showcase the beauty of our anatomy. Perhaps that is an understatement. The Lees versions of the tank show the body so that every righting is visible. Some interpretations reject the classic two-strap configuration, instead passing a single strap around the neck to emphasize the wearer’s pecs. Others are equipped with hardware to add a bit of edge. At the last designers’ fair, sheepskinneck tanks attached to a leather band gave off a fabulous BDSM vibe. The brand subverts the masculine and feminine codes, explains Lee. We celebrate the confidence in our body. And the tank is perhaps the most powerful tool in his arsenal. Other designers have been riding a similar wave. Y-Project recently sent its own updated version of the tank top down the track. Although less sexy than Lees, the tank top offers a slightly whimsical touch with its asymmetrical, fold-down neckline. K.ingsley, a small brand based in New York, reinvents the tank top by adding even more straps (some in total) that geometrically wrap around the shoulders and neck like a kaleidoscope. Some of designer Kingsley Gbadegesins’ designs show off even more, with a cheeky open back and a pretty show of the wearer’s belly.

