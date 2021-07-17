An Australian Guide to Cleaning Your Closet: Recycle Clothes Without Sending Them to Landfill | Australian fashion

There are several large clothing donation bins around the corner of my apartment. One morning, I had to wait behind a truck that had stopped next to them. I saw two men in bright orange waistcoats dragging white garbage bags full of clothes behind them. Square trucks, steel jaws open to reveal more stacks of bags.

After the year we have lived, for weeks and months at home, the desire to purge through closet cleaning seems universal. It has been documented in the wall street journal and the Washington Post, while a Vogue writer turned live chats on unworn articles into an Instagram success.

Every 10 minutes, approximately 6,000 kg of textiles are dumped in landfills in Australia. On May 26, Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley organized a round table on garment and textile waste with attendees from across the fashion industry who agreed to a circular economy, in which textiles are reused and then recycled, is key to tackling the problem.

An essential element of a circular textile economy is a system for collecting and sorting used clothing. It may sound simple, but given the sheer volume of textile waste, it requires large-scale infrastructure and technology.

Recycling textiles is complicated. Natural fibers require different processes than synthetic fibers, and blended fibers are even more difficult to recycle. Although technological solutions may emerge, currently in Australia most sorting is done manually, which means physically verifying each garment care label.

Fortunately, cotton growers are experimenting with reusing shredded cotton in new crops, and an Australian startup called BlockTexx recently secured $ 5.5 million in funding to build its first large-scale recycling facility in Logan, South Korea. Queensland.

Blocktexx founder Adrian Jones says political intervention is needed to organize and manage textile waste. In its absence, the decisions we make about what to do with our old clothes are important. Let’s start with the piles in which we divide them on the floor of our rooms: give, sell, throw, keep.

Make a donation

The rule for donating used clothing is: Would you be proud to give it to a family member or friend? If the answer is no, then you need another solution. According to an impact study by Charitable Recycling Australia, 16.5% of donated textiles are resold in charity shops, 33% of products are exported for reuse abroad and 36% are downcycled.

Before donating your old clothes, wash them and separate any items with missing buttons, broken zippers, or stains. Photograph: Jakovo / Getty Images

Despite media reports As the industry suffers from the amount of clothing discarded, Omer Soker, CEO of the National Association of Charitable Recycling Organizations, says they have the capacity for much more.

It is important to wash your old clothes before giving them away and to separate any items with missing buttons, broken zippers, or stains.

To sell

When sorting clothes, it is best to divide them into four piles: give, sell, throw away, keep. Photograph: Anna Gorbacheva / Getty Images / iStockphoto

According to ThredUp 2021 Resale Report, the second-hand clothing market is expected to double over the next five years. Generation Z has requisitioned apps like Depop and TikTok to sell clothes. Old-fashioned platforms such as eBay and Facebook Marketplace continue to thrive despite the rise of online consignment stores like Vestiaire, The RealReal and, more recently, in Australia, Poshmark.