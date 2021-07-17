Connect with us

An Australian Guide to Cleaning Your Closet: Recycle Clothes Without Sending Them to Landfill | Australian fashion

There are several large clothing donation bins around the corner of my apartment. One morning, I had to wait behind a truck that had stopped next to them. I saw two men in bright orange waistcoats dragging white garbage bags full of clothes behind them. Square trucks, steel jaws open to reveal more stacks of bags.

After the year we have lived, for weeks and months at home, the desire to purge through closet cleaning seems universal. It has been documented in the wall street journal and the Washington Post, while a Vogue writer turned live chats on unworn articles into an Instagram success.

Every 10 minutes, approximately 6,000 kg of textiles are dumped in landfills in Australia. On May 26, Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley organized a round table on garment and textile waste with attendees from across the fashion industry who agreed to a circular economy, in which textiles are reused and then recycled, is key to tackling the problem.

An essential element of a circular textile economy is a system for collecting and sorting used clothing. It may sound simple, but given the sheer volume of textile waste, it requires large-scale infrastructure and technology.

Recycling textiles is complicated. Natural fibers require different processes than synthetic fibers, and blended fibers are even more difficult to recycle. Although technological solutions may emerge, currently in Australia most sorting is done manually, which means physically verifying each garment care label.

Fortunately, cotton growers are experimenting with reusing shredded cotton in new crops, and an Australian startup called BlockTexx recently secured $ 5.5 million in funding to build its first large-scale recycling facility in Logan, South Korea. Queensland.

Blocktexx founder Adrian Jones says political intervention is needed to organize and manage textile waste. In its absence, the decisions we make about what to do with our old clothes are important. Let’s start with the piles in which we divide them on the floor of our rooms: give, sell, throw, keep.

Make a donation

The rule for donating used clothing is: Would you be proud to give it to a family member or friend? If the answer is no, then you need another solution. According to an impact study by Charitable Recycling Australia, 16.5% of donated textiles are resold in charity shops, 33% of products are exported for reuse abroad and 36% are downcycled.

Woman sorting clothes in her son's closet for donation
Before donating your old clothes, wash them and separate any items with missing buttons, broken zippers, or stains. Photograph: Jakovo / Getty Images

Despite media reports As the industry suffers from the amount of clothing discarded, Omer Soker, CEO of the National Association of Charitable Recycling Organizations, says they have the capacity for much more.

It is important to wash your old clothes before giving them away and to separate any items with missing buttons, broken zippers, or stains.

To sell

Woman taking a photo of a denim shirt on a smartphone to sell it on an internet store.
When sorting clothes, it is best to divide them into four piles: give, sell, throw away, keep. Photograph: Anna Gorbacheva / Getty Images / iStockphoto

According to ThredUp 2021 Resale Report, the second-hand clothing market is expected to double over the next five years. Generation Z has requisitioned apps like Depop and TikTok to sell clothes. Old-fashioned platforms such as eBay and Facebook Marketplace continue to thrive despite the rise of online consignment stores like Vestiaire, The RealReal and, more recently, in Australia, Poshmark.

Designers who want to embrace circularity and capitalize on the extended lifespan of their garments work with these resellers. The RealReal has teamed up with Stella McCartney, Burberry and Gucci, while Vestiaire has collaborated with the Alexander McQueen label.

Locally, Arnsdorf launched a trade-in program in March and Kitx will launch an exchange program in August. Both programs encourage customers to exchange favorite items for vouchers.

Programs such as the clothes exchange facilitate large-scale clothing exchanges, which can be replicated among friends, or better yet, admired items can be gifted to relatives by mail.

Throw away

While it can be tempting to declutter by simply throwing ripped socks, T-shirts and jeans in the trash, trash is the last place textile waste should go. Even natural fibers will take a long time to biodegrade in landfills, and synthetic fibers may never break down.

A board study de Victoria found that textiles make up 3% of household waste, which is roughly the same as other categories of waste that have dedicated recycling streams such as plastic, glass, aluminum and steel. .

Until that changes, Soker says charities are happy to accept more textile waste donations because they have the infrastructure and capacity to ensure clothes are properly sorted, resold or recycled. in insulation or in rags.

Workers sort clothes at the St Vincent de Paul Society, a leading charity that recycles clothing, in Sydney.
Sydney workers sort clothes at the St Vincent de Paul Society. Photograph: Peter Parks / AFP / Getty Images

It helps if unusable clothing is packaged and labeled separately. Old T-shirts and jeans can also be cut out and used for household purposes.

Another alternative to the disposal of unusable clothing are companies such as Upparel, who collect unwanted clothes for a small fee and sort them for you. Fast fashion retailers like H&M and Zara often have garment bins in their stores too.

Keep

A closet with work clothes hanging in it
The clothes we wear regularly should give us clues on how to shop in the future. Photograph: Kilito Chan / Getty Images

The first items to go in the on-call pile are the things we wear once or twice a week. These clothes offer us clues that can help us become better and more sustainable buyers.

Using the clothes we already own is the fastest way for a sustainable fashion industry, and better understanding our habits can prevent us from buying clothes we won’t actually wear. Next to my stash there is a sub-category of clothing that requires alteration or repair.

Orsola DeCastro, the founder of Fashion Revolution, advocates keeping, mending and wearing our clothes in her book, Loved Clothes Last. If (like me) you don’t know how to fix them yourself, she advocates using local repair shops, dressmakers, and tailors who have the skills to fix and modify things. In doing so, we are helping to perpetuate an industry and its skills. Likewise, professional steaming or ironing can give new life to clothes.

Love

In my closet there is a growing collection of clothes that I will never wear again but cannot bear to part with. I recently decided to store them for my one year old niece. Maybe the orange cashmere coat I bought on my first trip to Milan will end up in her fancy dress box, or maybe Shell will wear my black chiffon jumpsuit to her ceremony. Anyway, these pieces offer me (and her) a time capsule to the most beautiful parts of my youth.

A woman neatly putting away neatly folded clothes
Understanding our fashion preferences better can prevent us from buying clothes that we won’t actually wear. Photograph: mapodile / Getty Images

It is worth considering what it is about those clothes that elicit an emotional response and trying to keep this quality in mind every time we buy something new.

Is the item in your hands something you will want to pass on to someone you love? Something that makes you feel like a better version of yourself? Something you are proud to bring home?

It might be a high bar to set, but given how complicated it is to dispose of clothes safely and their high environmental price tag, it’s a bar that very few items should cross.

