New Providence Baptist Church to provide free food and clothing to thousands of people on Saturday, July 17 – CBS Detroit





(CBS DETROIT)– It looks like a department store, but in reality, it's the banquet hall at the New Providence Baptist Church in the West Detroit neighborhood, and the hundreds of items will be given out for free on Saturday. Boys' clothing for girls, ladies, men's toys, housewares, said Church member and volunteer Beverly Ealy. READ MORE: Here's how Detroit ranks among America's most stressed cities They even have a wedding dress, any new or slightly used items donated by community members will be given to those in need during the New Providence Baptist Church's biennial food and clothing distribution. The event, which began 20 years ago by church pastor Dr. Everett Jennings, draws thousands of people. They come in and they come in with their kids and everyone walks by and does their shopping, Ealy said. Ealy says each family has 10 minutes to do their shopping according to their needs. Due to COVID, they only allow 50 people at a time, half the number allowed in previous years. Forgotten Harvest also donated 100,000 pounds of food to those in attendance. This is in addition to the weekly church food distribution which takes place every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon. We feed a lot of people, hundreds, thousands have come here, said Kenya Banks, the church's food bank volunteer. READ MORE: ProTEC USA Expands Manufacturing in Troy to Help Frontline Workers Volunteers say during COVID the need is even greater. The gift is Saturday July 17th from 8h00, at New Providence Baptist Church, 18211 Plymouth Road in Detroit and is open to everyone on a first come basis. The city health department will have a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on-site and the Detroit Police Department will provide free gun safety locks. CDC guidelines and social distancing will be enforced

