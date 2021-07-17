The Cannes photo of Timothe Chalamet and Tilda Swinton becomes a viral fashion meme





There’s nothing the internet loves more than finding room for one or two memes every time a prominent celebrity group gets together. And never is there a more perfect place for it to happen than on a red carpet. And while it took over a week to conjure up the content Twitter needed to take the ball and run with it, the 74e The Cannes Film Festival is finally delivered. Following the screening of The French dispatch On Tuesday, July 13, a photo of Timothe Chalamet, Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray posing at a photocall quickly began circulating online. On the far left, Timothée was pictured in an Elara T-shirt, a brand regularly worn by the Franco-American actor. Beside him, Wes Anderson wears a pinstripe white and blue suit, and is joined by Tilda Swinton who opted for an electric blue double-breasted tuxedo with cropped cigarette pants, designed by Haider Ackermann. Finally, Bill Murray appears to have dressed for a day at the beach rather than a black tie event. Interestingly, he also wears two watches, one on each wrist. Noting the serious stances of the stars and the hugely disparate fashion choices, albeit on the brand, memes quickly began to arrive. One Twitter user renamed each celebrity as a social media website, based on the outfit most likely to be seen on each platform. As expected, the Bills Aloha style shirt and shorts are a perfect fit for Facebook, and Tindas’ powerful pose has earned him LinkedIn. The Timothees black graphic t-shirt and pants set was dubbed Instagram, while Wess’s attention to her outfit pairing a pinstripe suit with a plaid shirt was clearly as fleeting as a Twitter post. Here are some of our favorite memes: As if the internet wasn’t having enough fun already, photographs have since emerged of the group standing with more famous faces, including comedian Stephen Park and actors Lyna Khoudri and Adrien Brody. Arguably the best part about the photos is the mostly emotionless expression on each celebrity’s face, ignoring what the photo they are posing for is about to become. Halloween will be boring this year, one Twitter user commented, assuming the meme’s popularity will inevitably lead to recess. Another joked: when you look at a photo and have no idea if it’s hot or cold there. The Cannes Film Festival returned to the Côte d’Azur on July 6 after the festival was postponed to 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The festival, which lasts for 11 days, will end on Saturday July 17.

