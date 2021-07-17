EXCLUSIVE Olympics-Athletics-Bolt sees only tough times in Tokyo for Jamaican men

Rio 2016 Olympic Games – Athletics – Final – Men’s 4 x 100m Relay Final – Olympic Stadium – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 08/19/2016. Usain Bolt (JAM) of Jamaica celebrates winning the Jamaican team’s gold medal with Asafa Powell (JAM) of Jamaica, Nickel Ashmeade (JAM) of Jamaica and Yohan Blake (JAM) of Jamaica. REUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach

KINGSTON, July 17 (Reuters) – Usain Bolt is disappointed with how the Jamaican men’s sprint has gone since his retirement and predicts that his compatriots will struggle in Tokyo after his glorious domination of the last three Olympics.

With Bolt leading in his own inimitable style, Jamaica won all nine of the men’s track sprint finals in Beijing, London and Rio – although they later lost their 2008 4x100m gold medals after Nesta Carter won. failed a doping test.

While the Jamaican women look very strong for their campaign in Tokyo, the three-time Olympic 100m and 200m champion Bolt believes the men will struggle.

“Well, it’s really disappointing to see this,” Bolt told Reuters.

“I felt like we had a good crop of (male) athletes for the last two Olympics, so for me it really bothers me to know that this is where we are right now, where most of the world is in front of us.

“So getting into the men is going to be tough… I’m just disappointed because I think we have the talent, it’s just to harvest it and the people to take training seriously and do it.”

Bolt not only inspired Jamaica’s Olympic sweep but also their monopoly on men’s world sprint titles from 2009 to 2015, his training partner Yohan Blake won 100m gold in 2011 when Bolt was disqualified.

Blake is now Jamaica’s standard bearer in the men’s sprints but will need to improve massively on his season record of 9.95 seconds to even try for a 100m medal in Tokyo.

Ato Boldon, who won four sprint medals for Trinidad and Tobago at two Olympics, agreed with Bolt’s analysis of Jamaica’s chances.

“It’s going to be a bit of starvation now, I know Blake says he won’t leave Tokyo without a medal but I don’t have a Blake medal,” Boldon, now a TV expert, told Reuters.

“At least Jamaica has some prospects on the horizon, but I don’t see any medals for Jamaica in the 100, 200 or 400 men in Tokyo.”

AMERICAN DOMINANCE

The main beneficiaries of the Jamaican crisis, Boldon believes, will be the United States, whose long domination of Olympic sprints was abruptly ended when Bolt reached his long stride in Beijing.

The Americans haven’t won the Olympic 100m title since 2004, but national champion Trayvon Brommell leads the world this year with a run of 9.77 seconds.

Only South African Akani Simbine, whose best run this season was 9.84 seconds, seems able to stop an American sweep with Ronnie Baker (9.85) and Fred Kerley (9.86) also in full swing. form.

“I think the Americans are capable of winning two of the three medals in Tokyo,” added Boldon.

“I have (Ronnie) and Trayvon Brommell on the podium at two of those places.

“It’s been a long time since the United States was on the top of the podium at the Olympics, long enough, so it’s going to be a comeback for them for what they’re used to.”

The American men also seem poised to dominate the 200m.

2019 World Champion Noah Lyles leads the world with the 19.74-second run that earned him the US Trials last month.

Kenny Bednarek, who set a career record 19.78, and new under-20 world record holder Erriyon Knighton at 19.84, will join Lyles in the USA squad.

Bolt had held this Under-20 record since 2004 and named Knighton as one of the youngsters to watch in Tokyo and beyond.

“The 17-year-old really impressed me during the US trials so let’s see what he does in the near future,” said Bolt.

Reporting by Kayon Raynor; Editing by Nick Mulvenney / Peter Rutherford

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.