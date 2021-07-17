Most UK Fashion Brands ‘Acting Too Slowly on Transparency’ on Ethical Practices – Report | UK News

The UK population buys the most clothing in Europe, but major UK brands lag behind their European counterparts when transparent about their sustainable practices.

Fashion Revolution results show that many big names on the streets are hiding the number of workers in their supply chains who receive a living wage.

Most carbon emissions come from the processing and manufacturing of clothing – yet only 17% of major global brands disclose the carbon footprint of their items.

The impact of the process from the very beginnings of their products at the level of raw materials to the workshop remains largely unknown.

Explanation: Why fast fashion has to slow down



“The world’s biggest fashion brands are moving too slowly on transparency, and that needs to change,” said Sarah Ditty, author of the report.

Fashion Revolution’s director of global policy continued, telling Sky News: “Transparency is lacking, especially when it comes to textile waste, carbon emissions and fair compensation for supply chain workers.

“Most major brands do not disclose their supply chain carbon emissions, although they have publicly committed to reaching net zero in the past two years.

“We really want to encourage brands to be more transparent about this, especially given the urgency of the climate crisis.”

Picture:

Speedo was the top rated “transparency” brand with 53%. Photo: AP



The Speedo swimsuit company, headquartered in Nottingham, is the best rated British brand with 53%.

Followed by Sainsbury’s and Mark & ​​Spencer at 48%.

The survey of 250 of the world’s top fashion brands aims to show how transparent the world’s largest retailers are when disclosing information on social and environmental issues.

Small businesses are also included, such as Bristol-based Yes Friends, which aims to produce ethical clothing at affordable prices.

Director Sam Mabley says consumers have more power than they realize when they demand change from the brands they love.

Picture:

Sainsbury’s obtained 48%



There is strength in numbers, he told Sky News.

“I think there is a lack of pressure from consumers to ask stores to move towards sustainable clothing,” he says.

“Asking brands to make a change by sending emails might not seem like much, but I really think it makes a difference. “

Many big names on the street have recycling programs (32%) and environmentally friendly ranges.

There has been progress in transparency thanks in part to legislation requiring brands to account for their impacts on people and the planet.

Picture:

Marks & Spencer is also doing well at 48%



But it’s the biggest push to find out how much those in the supply chains are getting an adequate sum.

Some 99% of the big names in fashion surveyed do not disclose the number of employees paid a living wage.

Reports like this could mean that the fast fashion industry may not be able to go into hiding any longer.